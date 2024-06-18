Latest version of PDF editor offers cutting-edge features to enhance automation, unlock new opportunities for branding, and increase productivity for label and packaging printers
Ghent, Belgium, June 18th, 2024: HYBRID Software, developer of innovative productivity tools for label & packaging printing, announces the release of PACKZ 10, the latest version of its popular all-in-one PDF editor. A prepress application for both digital and conventional printing, PACKZ 10 introduces groundbreaking features including seamless integration with EngView's CAD software, advanced 3D viewing capabilities for metal can printing, and enhanced functionality for managing small print runs. STEPZ 10 offers the same features in a scaled-down product aimed solely at digital printing.
"We showcased PACKZ 10 at drupa 2024 and it was met with great enthusiasm. HYBRID Software is dedicated to offering open, interoperable and innovative solutions that can be used safely and with confidence by the label and packaging industry. The latest version of PACKZ is a testament to this," says product manager Pascal Wybo.
New features in PACKZ 10 include:
Connectivity to EngView
PACKZ 10 offers deep connectivity to EngView Packaging Suite CAD software, providing robust support for existing EngView users and a modern, user-friendly CAD alternative for folding carton printers. This collaboration enhances the extensive range of editing and automation tools in PACKZ 10, representing a significant advancement in packaging production for folding cartons.
Capture 3D precise grid management with 2D and 3D mapping for accurate deformation and modeling in PACKZ.
• Packzimizer enhancements
Packzimizer, HYBRID Software's auto layout and step-and-repeat technology for roll-fed digital labels and stack offset printers, includes new features to manage short print runs and smaller quantities. Packzimizer intelligently analyzes the order data to optimize the layout and repetitions of labels on the roll based on quantity, offering maximum substrate usage and press uptime.
Hybrid Software Group PLC specializes in developing and marketing software for productivity for the graphic arts industry, digital presses, copiers, printers and computer systems integrators manufacturers. The group's activity is organized primarily around 4 families of products:
- PDF editing and workflow automation software: used in prepress, label and packaging printing, large format printing and digital printing;
- digital printing software ;
- printhead driver solutions and software for industrial inkjet printers;
- electronic documents management software : primarily prepress setting and conversion software.
Net sales break down by source of income into sale of licenses (43.6%), services (33.2%; maintenance, technical support and engineering services) and products (23.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5%), Europe (37.3%), North and South America (35%) and Asia (22.7%).