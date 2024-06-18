Latest version of PDF editor offers cutting-edge features to enhance automation, unlock new opportunities for branding, and increase productivity for label and packaging printers

Ghent, Belgium, June 18th, 2024: HYBRID Software, developer of innovative productivity tools for label & packaging printing, announces the release of PACKZ 10, the latest version of its popular all-in-one PDF editor. A prepress application for both digital and conventional printing, PACKZ 10 introduces groundbreaking features including seamless integration with EngView's CAD software, advanced 3D viewing capabilities for metal can printing, and enhanced functionality for managing small print runs. STEPZ 10 offers the same features in a scaled-down product aimed solely at digital printing.

"We showcased PACKZ 10 at drupa 2024 and it was met with great enthusiasm. HYBRID Software is dedicated to offering open, interoperable and innovative solutions that can be used safely and with confidence by the label and packaging industry. The latest version of PACKZ is a testament to this," says product manager Pascal Wybo.

New features in PACKZ 10 include: