Hybrid Software : Announcing internal startup to focus on 3D software

(Ghent, Belgium) HYBRID Software has created an internal startup unit within its Ghent office to develop and advance the company's software solutions for the 3D & additive manufacturing sector. The unit plans to develop new application-specific solutions and will initially utilise the existing products and expertise throughout the company to create new 3D applications. The unit is headed up by Kris Binon, the former director of Flam3D, the Benelux Additive Manufacturing Association.

Nick De Roeck, CTO and co-president of HYBRID Software, explains, "HYBRID sees 3D & additive manufacturing as a significant growth opportunity. Our recent acquisition of iC3D and the purchase of the Quadraxis IP gives us key technologies to further develop our business in this market. Inkjet 3D printing is one of the most flexible additive manufacturing technologies. Its ability to create radical new products is helping to drive 3D printing adoption in the traditional manufacturing space. The company's expertise in industrial inkjet systems is already extensive. We bring a huge amount of value to manufacturers whom we help to harness the power of inkjet for additive manufacturing applications without the distraction of having to design electronics and software solutions in-house. In view of the growth potential of this market we felt it was time to consolidate the many skills that are distributed across the company to expand our offering."

3D & additive manufacturing are strategic markets for Hybrid Software Group, which owns Cambridge-based Meteor Inkjet, a leading developer of printhead drive electronics, software, tools and services for industrial inkjet systems and printing devices. Meteor's customer base already includes some of the largest manufacturers of 3D printing and additive manufacturing equipment. Global Graphics Software and Xitron, two other Hybrid Software Group companies, also have decades of experience in providing solutions for inkjet printing manufacturers.

