Hybrid Software : ColorLogic Applications are Not Affected by the Log4j Vulnerability

We have been made aware of a wide spread security risk with a library 'log4j' used for logging in many applications worldwide.

Neither of our product families, ColorAnt, CoPrA or ZePrA, make use of this library and as such are notimpacted by this security risk.

Do note that if you use other applications in combination with ColorLogic applications, that we cannot check the vulnerability of those 3rd party applications, so you may want to contact your vendors separately.

We do whatever we can to secure our products, so rest assured that you are safe to use ColorLogic applications.