Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Hybrid Software Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

(GLOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hybrid Software : Global Graphics Software appoints OEM sales manager for Asia-Pacific region

01/20/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Release
20 January 2022
Global Graphics Software appoints OEM sales manager for Asia-Pacific region

A new era begins for Global Graphics Software with local representation in China with the appointment of OEM Sales Manager, Bob Zhang

Global Graphics Software, a leading developer of innovative technology for digital print, has appointed Bob Zhang as manager of OEM sales for Asia Pacific. The appointment is part of plans to further expand into the region and is in addition to the company's office in Tokyo.

Mr Zhang is a graduate of Shanghai University of Publishing and Printing and has an MBA from the School of Management, Lanzhou University. After graduation he worked for FLINT Group for 14 years, followed by 4 years at DIC/Sun Chemical Group and 5 years at Value Tech where he worked on application solutions for the digital printing industry.

Mr Zhang will be working with digital inkjet printer manufacturers who require a raster image processor (RIP) or workflow to drive their devices. Global Graphics Software is known for the Harlequin RIP®, reputed for the quality of its output as well as its speed, and used by companies including Roland, Mutoh and Durst, as well as the award-winning ScreenPro™ and PrintFlat™ technologies that are designed to help digital inkjet printer manufacturers achieve optimum output quality at speed from their devices.

Bob comments, "I am looking forward to building a positive impact and expanding our business in the Asia-Pacific region. I will commit to help our customers first and foremost and align resources to provide the best service and support for them."

Bob reports to Jeremy Spencer, Global Graphics Software's VP of business development, who added, "Bob's appointment is an exciting significant step forward for our growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region and joins us with a wealth of OEM and inkjet experience in the graphic arts sector. This development represents a new era for Global Graphics Software as we expand the team once again and have a local representation in a very dynamic, innovative and important inkjet market, China."

Ends

Bob Zhang, OEM Sales Manager for Asia-Pacific region

Note to editors:

About Global Graphics Software

Global Graphics Software develops innovative core technology for digital print, including the Direct™ product range, SmartDFE™, the Harlequin RIP®, ScreenPro™, PrintFlat™ and Mako™. Customers include HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Kodak and Agfa. The roots of the company go back to 1986 and to the iconic university town of Cambridge, and today the majority of the R&D team is still based near here. Global Graphics Software is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG).

Contact:

Paula Halpin, PR & Marketing Manager, Global Graphics Software
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926017 paula.halpin@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Hybrid Software Group plc published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC
10:31aHYBRID SOFTWARE : Global Graphics Software appoints OEM sales manager for Asia-Pacific reg..
PU
01/13HYBRID SOFTWARE : Release of PACKZ 7.5 PDF Editor
PU
01/06HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC : Financial reporting calendar 2022
AQ
2021HYBRID SOFTWARE : reduces carbon footprint with Ecologi
PU
2021HYBRID SOFTWARE : ColorLogic Applications are Not Affected by the Log4j Vulnerability
PU
2021GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Avant-Garde Solutions with Digimarc
PU
2021GLOBAL GRAPHICS : ColorLogic Announces the Release of ColorAnt 8
PU
2021GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial..
PU
2021GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Thorsten Braun Wins the 2021 Joe Clarke Innovator Award for Software Tec..
PU
2021GLOBAL GRAPHICS : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,5 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
Net cash 2020 5,12 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hybrid Software Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Rottenborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Redgrave Huttley Chief Financial Officer
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Clare Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC5.10%192
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-4.78%5 973
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.23%2 302
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-4.23%894
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED15.58%775
EIZO CORPORATION-3.59%726