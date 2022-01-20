Hybrid Software : Global Graphics Software appoints OEM sales manager for Asia-Pacific region

A new era begins for Global Graphics Software with local representation in China with the appointment of OEM Sales Manager, Bob Zhang

Global Graphics Software, a leading developer of innovative technology for digital print, has appointed Bob Zhang as manager of OEM sales for Asia Pacific. The appointment is part of plans to further expand into the region and is in addition to the company's office in Tokyo.

Mr Zhang is a graduate of Shanghai University of Publishing and Printing and has an MBA from the School of Management, Lanzhou University. After graduation he worked for FLINT Group for 14 years, followed by 4 years at DIC/Sun Chemical Group and 5 years at Value Tech where he worked on application solutions for the digital printing industry.

Mr Zhang will be working with digital inkjet printer manufacturers who require a raster image processor (RIP) or workflow to drive their devices. Global Graphics Software is known for the Harlequin RIP®, reputed for the quality of its output as well as its speed, and used by companies including Roland, Mutoh and Durst, as well as the award-winning ScreenPro™ and PrintFlat™ technologies that are designed to help digital inkjet printer manufacturers achieve optimum output quality at speed from their devices.

Bob comments, "I am looking forward to building a positive impact and expanding our business in the Asia-Pacific region. I will commit to help our customers first and foremost and align resources to provide the best service and support for them."

Bob reports to Jeremy Spencer, Global Graphics Software's VP of business development, who added, "Bob's appointment is an exciting significant step forward for our growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region and joins us with a wealth of OEM and inkjet experience in the graphic arts sector. This development represents a new era for Global Graphics Software as we expand the team once again and have a local representation in a very dynamic, innovative and important inkjet market, China."

Bob Zhang, OEM Sales Manager for Asia-Pacific region

About Global Graphics Software

Global Graphics Software develops innovative core technology for digital print, including the Direct™ product range, SmartDFE™, the Harlequin RIP®, ScreenPro™, PrintFlat™ and Mako™. Customers include HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Kodak and Agfa. The roots of the company go back to 1986 and to the iconic university town of Cambridge, and today the majority of the R&D team is still based near here. Global Graphics Software is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG).

