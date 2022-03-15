Hybrid Software Group PLC: Hybrid Software Group PLC acquires 3D software business

PRESS RELEASE



HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC ACQUIRES 3D SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Cambridge (UK), 15 March 2022 (08:00 CET): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces today that on 14 March 2022 it acquired the business and assets related to iC3D from Creative Edge Software LLC.

The iC3D software suite generates photorealistic 3D virtual mock-ups on the fly, allowing cartons, labels, flexibles, bottles, shrink sleeves, point of sale displays, and in-store visualisation to be accurately rendered for design verification and e-commerce applications. In addition, iC3D offers the industry’s largest library of modelling templates for digital packaging design and prototyping as well as an online viewing platform which allows designers, brands, and print providers to collaborate on new designs with accurate real-time 3D rendering. Further information can be found at https://www.creativeedgesoftware.com/ic3d/.

Mike Rottenborn, CEO of Hybrid Software Group, comments, “3D and additive manufacturing applications are one of our fastest-growing market segments for printhead drive electronics and software, but visualisation of packaging designs in 3D was a gap in our technology portfolio. The acquisition of iC3D strengthens our 3D offering and closes the loop between the design of high-end labels and packaging and industrial print manufacturing. We already have an integration of iC3D in our PACKZ and CLOUDFLOW software with a substantial installed base of users that have licensed the iC3D option and we look forward to broader integration of iC3D in our Digital Front Ends (DFEs) and other software products.”

Trevor Haworth, CEO of Creative Edge says, “We formed Creative Edge Software in 2013 to develop 3D software that would give packaging and label designers an all-in-one product to replace the many partial rendering solutions in use at the time. Since then, iC3D has become the product of choice for many leading brands. Almost since the start, HYBRID Software became one of our largest value-added resellers by combining iC3D’s fast visualization capabilities with their range of packaging production software products, and a close relationship between the development teams was established. Our acquisition by Hybrid Software Group is the logical step in co-development of some exciting new products for the packaging market and I look forward to our expansion under the additional resources provided by such a successful group.”

Consideration for the acquisition is $4.0 million in cash, which has been paid in full.

Watch a video about iC3D here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mHerA0zj9w

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

