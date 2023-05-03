Advanced search
    HYSG   GB00BYN5BY03

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

(HYSG)
05/03/2023
4.600 EUR   -2.13%
Hybrid Software : Meteor Inkjet granted US patent for shell formation in 3D printing
PU
04/18Hybrid Software Group Plc : Notice of Annual General Meeting
GL
04/12Hybrid Software Group Plc : Hybrid Software Group PLC reports strong 2022 results with 46.7 million revenue and 10.9 million EBITDA
GL
Hybrid Software : Meteor Inkjet granted US patent for shell formation in 3D printing

05/03/2023 | 10:06am EDT
Meteor Inkjet Ltd, leading supplier of electronics, software, tools and services for industrial inkjet, has been granted a US patent for "Methods and Systems for Shell Formation in 3D Printing" (United States Patent No. 11,625,902) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Exploiting the powerful greyscale capability of inkjet, Meteor's patented ShellPro™ technology offers step-function savings in the energy and materials required to create complex 3D structures through binder jetting. Meteor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG), a leading developer of technology solutions at the heart of industrial printing.

Binder jet 3D printing often requires the use of multiple structural constituents with different material densities, one structure of which can be a shell forming the external surface of an object. For strength, this outer shell is typically made up of higher density material than that used in the interior of the object. Meteor's patented ShellPro technology takes the pain out of creating this shell through a novel technique that capitalises on the multiple drop size capability of greyscale industrial inkjet printheads. Additionally, ShellPro can automatically reduce shell thickness for small features on a printed object resulting in improved dimensional accuracy. ShellPro is included as a standard feature in Meteor's Met3D software. Met3D provides a straightforward method to convert 3D CAD files such as STL or OBJ to rasterised vector files that inkjet printers can understand.

Ken Hillier, Meteor's Director of North America and the patent's primary inventor, explains, "This innovation offers the potential for additive manufacturing print systems to use as much as 50% less binder fluid, reduce the energy needed for curing and create 3D objects faster, all without sacrificing quality." Clive Ayling, Meteor's Managing Director, adds, "Meteor continues to undertake basic research to find and develop ways to improve the functionality, cost, quality and reliability of the industrial inkjet printing process. We are delighted that this invention has been recognised with a US patent and are confident that our ongoing investment in technological innovation will directly benefit not only our OEM customers but also the industry."

About Meteor Inkjet
Headquartered in Cambridge UK, Meteor Inkjet Ltd (www.meteorinkjet.com) is the world's leading independent supplier of industrial inkjet electronics, software, tools and services. Known for technical expertise and innovation, Meteor is trusted by printhead manufacturers and print system builders alike. Meteor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG), a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing.

Contact
Tracey Brown
Vice President of Strategy & Marketing
Meteor Inkjet Ltd
+44 34 584 40012
marketing@meteorinkjet.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hybrid Software Group plc published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 46,7 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2022 1,30 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net cash 2022 2,92 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Rottenborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joachim van Hemelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Nick De Roeck Chief Technology Officer
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC9.30%170
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.54%4 955
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.98%2 287
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.9.19%904
EIZO CORPORATION29.05%662
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION39.66%454
