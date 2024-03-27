Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

27 Mar 2024 18:00 CET

Issuer

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

Cambridge (UK) 27 March 2024: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Congra Software S.à r.l.

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Controlling party

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hybrid Software Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZFW446QIHAB654

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share

GB00BYN5BY03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

EUR 3.40

Volume

565

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

565

EUR 1,921.00

e)

Date of the transaction

26 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Floris De Ruyck

Joachim Van Hemelen

Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53

Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53

Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group

Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

