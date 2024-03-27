27 Mar 2024 18:00 CET
HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC
Cambridge (UK) 27 March 2024: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Congra Software S.à r.l.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Controlling party
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hybrid Software Group PLC
b)
LEI
213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
EUR 3.40
Volume
565
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
565
EUR 1,921.00
e)
Date of the transaction
26 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Brussels
About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.
Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.
Contacts
Floris De Ruyck
Joachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group
Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group
