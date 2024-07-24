Hybrid Software Group PLC Publishes 2024 Interim Report

24 Jul 2024 17:00 CEST

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

Cambridge (UK), 24 July 2024 (18.00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces it has published its half year report and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

Mike Rottenborn, Hybrid Software Group CEO comments, "Hybrid Software Group performed well in the first half of 2024, with rising revenues in all business segments. Overall, our revenues grew 8.1% over the first half of 2024, with all three reporting segments seeing growth in the range of 7% - 10%. The first semester also brought a significant boost in profitability, with our EBITDA up 75% and adjusted operating profit up 188% from last year's figures to €6.48 million and €4.38 million, respectively."

Financial highlights (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June

In thousands of euros

2024 (unaudited)

2023 (unaudited)

Revenue

26,922

24,906

Operating profit/(loss)

2,344

(521)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

1,870

(922)

Tax credit

281

588

Profit/(Loss) for the period

2,151

(334)

EBITDA from continuing operations

6,483

3,707

Adjusted operating profit

4,383

1,518

Adjusted net profit

3,998

1,359

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Floris De Ruyck Joachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53 Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

Euronext

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

GB00BYN5BY03

HYSG

Euronext

