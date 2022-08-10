Log in
    HYSG   GB00BYN5BY03

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC

(HYSG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:14 2022-08-08 am EDT
4.700 EUR   +1.51%
02:14aHYBRID SOFTWARE : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:01aHYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC : Hybrid Software Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer
GL
02:01aHYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC : Hybrid Software Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer
GL
Hybrid Software : appoints new Chief Financial Officer

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
News Release Regulated information
10 August 2022
Hybrid Software Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Cambridge (UK), 10 August 2022 (08.00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) has appointed Joachim Van Hemelen as its new CFO and company director following Graeme Huttley's decision to take up a new role in private equity. Joachim is currently the CFO of HYBRID Software, a post he has held since 2016.

Peter Goodwin is being promoted from group financial controller to group finance director and company secretary, and Floris De Ruyck, currently the Group's legal counsel, will be responsible for market relations and compliance. The team will take up their new roles from 1st September 2022.

During Graeme Huttley's long service with the Group he has worked closely with successive CEOs and the Group's senior leadership team to deliver on the Group's strategy. He held various finance roles before becoming CFO in 2014 during which time he has also been actively involved in developing the Group's culture and aligning business processes following a very busy period of acquisitions.

Joachim Van Hemelen (36) played a key role before and after the merger of HYBRID Software with Global Graphics PLC, the predecessor to Hybrid Software Group PLC. Prior to joining HYBRID Software he was employed as a merger and acquisitions advisor in a Flanders-based mid-market M&A boutique. He started his professional career in 2010 as a financial auditor at BDO. Joachim earned his Master of Science in Business Administration at the Lessius Hogeschool Antwerp.

Peter Goodwin (36) has served as group financial controller since joining the Group a year ago. From 2017 to 2021 he was group financial accountant at AIM-listed Marshall Motor Holdings PLC, taking the lead on group financial reporting. Peter has been an ICAEW Chartered Accountant (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) since 2011 and holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Accounting and Financial Management from Loughborough University.

Floris De Ruyck (33) will add compliance to his existing responsibilities for investor relations and legal counsel. He holds a Master of Law from Ghent University and post graduate degree in corporate finance from Leuven University. Prior to joining the Group in 2021 he was a relationship manager at ING Bank.

Guido Van der Schueren, chairman of Hybrid Software Group comments, "Graeme Huttley has been with the company for more than 25 years and we are extremely grateful for the contribution he has made to the Group, including in many areas outside of the pure finance role. Joachim is a worthy successor with the right combination of technical ability, a strong focus on financial reporting and controls, and good knowledge of the industry that we serve. The board of directors welcomes him into his new role."

Ends

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology developer ColorLogic; printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the developers of photorealistic 3D packaging designs iC3D; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts
Jill Taylor
Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group

Mike Rottenborn
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1954 283100
Email: mike.rottenborn@hybridsoftware.group

Disclaimer

Hybrid Software Group plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
