The total amount of gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) (tonne) 7,789.130

The percentage of its gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions- 0.0000%

limiting regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, such as cap-and-

trade schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control

approach) and permit-based mechanisms

Discuss any change in its Scope 1 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether This is our frst fscal year reporting our Scope 1

the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output, emissions.

and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement

approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if

any)

In the case that current reporting of GHG emissions to the CDP or other entity (e.g., a national There is no difference in scope or consolidation.

regulatory disclosure program) differs in terms of the scope and consolidation approach used,

describe the differences and provide those reported emissions.

The entity may discuss the calculation methodology for its emissions disclosure, such as if data are Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission values are

from continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), engineering calculations, or mass balance calculated from fuel consumption at the

calculations Hycroft Mine site.

Discuss short-term,medium-term and long-term strategy or plan to manage its Scope 1 greenhouse At present, our emissions predominantly come

gas (GHG) emissions from the utilization of diesel in our site

maintenance and exploration machinery. We

anticipate a potential increase in emissions

during the production stage, we recognize it is

imperative to explore alternative measures to

minimize our overall Scope 1 greenhouse gas

emissions. This strategy aligns with our

commitment to proactively address our

environmental impacts and seek sustainable

solutions as we progress into production.

Source of the emission factors and the global warming potential (GWP) rates used, or a reference to Greenhouse Gas (GHG) calculations utilize EPA

the GWP source emission factors in accordance with the

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Scope 2

If company specifc calculations are not available, disclose the gross location-based energy indirect

(Scope 2) global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the atmosphere (tonne CO₂-e):

Does the company purchase externally supplied energy (grid electricity) Yes

Report the total electricity purchased from external suppliers for the reporting year in gigajoules 40,216.187

(GJ)

In what jurisdiction is the source of energy (utility) located United States of America

Conversion factor (see Guidance): 0.325

Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions from purchased electricity (CO₂-e) (tonne) 3,630.631

Does the company purchase externally supplied heat No

Does the company purchase externally supplied steam No

Does the company purchase externally supplied cooling No

The total amount of gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) (tonne) 3,630.631

Discuss any change in its Scope 2 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether Not Applicable. This is a baseline report.

the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output,

and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement

approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if

any)

Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) that are covered under emissions-limiting 0.000

regulations (tonne) for the jurisdiction in which the company is working.

Percentage of its gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions-limiting 0.0000%

regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, i.e., cap-and-trade

schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control approach)

and permit-based mechanisms

Discuss long-term and short-term strategy or plan to manage Scope 2 emissions, emissions There are no plans to manage Scope 2

reduction targets, and an analysis of performance against those targets emissions at this time.

Standards, methodologies, assumptions, and/or calculation tools used and what was the reason they Nevada electricity grid power conversion

have been chosen factor used as of January 2022 (source: