Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.
2023 ESG Report
Published on June 11, 2024
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a US-based gold and silver company exploring and developing the Hycroft Mine, one of the world's largest precious metals deposits located in northern Nevada, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.
Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements
Company Profle
Organizational Profle
Name
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.
Describe nature of activities, brands, products and services
After a long history of oxide heap leaching
operations, the Company is focused on
completing the technical studies to transition
the Hycroft Mine into a milling operation for
processing the sulfde ore. In addition, the
Company is engaged in a robust exploration
drill program to unlock the full potential of our
expansive +64,000-acre land package, of which
less than 10% has been explored. In 2023,
Hycroft announced the discovery of a new
high-grade silver system within the known
resource area and the delineation of two new
high-grade silver trends. These discoveries
represent a signifcant new value driver for the
Hycroft Mine that the Company is following up
on with additional drilling in 2024.
Link to Corporate Website
https://hycroftmining.com/
Industry Classifcation
NAICS:
21 Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction
212 Mining and quarrying (except oil and gas)
21222 Gold and silver ore mining
212220 Gold and silver ore mining
ISIC:
B0729 Mining of other non-ferrous metal ores
Market Capitalization
$0-$100Million USD
Type of Operations
Gold and Silver Mining Company
Company Headquarters
Virtual, United States of America
ESG Accountability
Role and Name of highest authority within company for Environment, Social and Governance
David Thomas, SVP Operations & General
strategy, programs and performance
Manager
GRI Reporting Requirements
Choose the statement as to how the organization has aligned their reporting utilizing GRI Standards
The organization has reported with reference
to the GRI Standards for the period defned
below
This is the frst year reporting utilizing GRI
Standards.
ESG Reporting Period
Unless otherwise noted, all data contained in this report covers the following period
From
2023-01-01
To
2023-12-31
External Assurance
Describe your company's policy and practice for seeking external assurance, including whether and
Hycroft is fully compliant with state and federal
how the highest governance body and senior executives are involved
governing bodies. Senior Management has
signed off on the commitment to operational
excellence.
Has the report been externally assured
No
Financial Reporting Period
Does the fnancial reporting period align with the sustainability reporting period (eg. calendar vs
Yes
fscal)
Geographic Scope of Report
Unless otherwise noted, the data in this report covers sustainability matters related to the following
United States of America
locations of operations
State of Nevada - Project
Location
Identify notable exclusions of the geographical and/or business scope of the report, and reference of
None.
any existing or planned reports that do or will address these (e.g., assets recently divested or
acquired, non-managed joint ventures, specifc exploration activities, recently closed sites, etc.)
Reporting Practice
Is the data and assumptions used in preparing the sustainability-related fnancial disclosures
Yes
consistent (to the extent possible considering the requirements of IFRS Accounting Standards or
other applicable GAAP) with the corresponding data and assumptions used in preparing the related
fnancial statements.
Provide the full contact details (name, title, address, email and/or phone number) for an individual
David Thomas, SVP and General Manager
responsible to address questions regarding the report or its contents
E: david.thomas@hycroftmining.com
T: +1 (775) 623-5260
Currency
Unless otherwise noted, all fnancial fgures referenced in this report are in the following currency
USD
Membership of Associations
List of the industry associations, other membership associations, and national or international
Society of Mining Engineers; Nevada Mining
advocacy organizations in which the organisation participates in a signifcant role, as well as any
Association
economic, environmental, and social charters, principles, or other programmes that the organisation
subscribes to or supports, such as the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), etc.
Scale of the Organization
Describe how the organization defnes its "Operation"
Hycroft Mining is a gold and silver exploration
and development company that owns the
Hycroft Mine in the prolifc mining region of
Northern Nevada. We currently have 77
employees.
Report the total number of operations
Hycroft Mine
1
The Hycroft Mine consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims that comprise approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres. The combined patented and unpatented claims comprise approximately 64,000 acres. On May 15, 2023, the Company expanded its holdings by acquiring a 50% undivided interest in three additional mining claims, totaling approximately 60 acres.
Existing facilities on-site include two administration buildings, a mobile maintenance shop, a light vehicle maintenance shop, a warehouse, three Heap Leach Pads (Crofoot, North, and Brimstone), primary, secondary, and tertiary crushing systems, two Merrill-Crowe process plants, and a refnery. Slopes on the historic Crofoot Heap Leach Pad are being re-
graded in accordance with the reclamation plan
approved by the BLM. It is considered that the
other existing components of the mine
property may be utilized for future
development. The Hycroft Mine operates
under permit authorizations from the BLM,
NDEP, NDOW, Nevada Department of Water
Resources ("NDWR"), and County agencies.
Report the quantity of products or services provided during the reporting period and provide
The Company currently has no commercial
description (e.g. number of units produced, amount of primary commodity produced, number of
mining operations or sustaining revenue from
services provided, etc.)
the exploration, development and care and
maintenance operations currently conducted at
the Hycroft Mine.
Our property, the Hycroft Mine, historically
operated as an open-pit oxide mining and heap
leach processing operation and is located
approximately 54 miles northwest of
Winnemucca, Nevada. Mining operations at the
Hycroft Mine were restarted in 2019 on a pre-
commercial scale and discontinued in
November 2021 as a result of the then-current
and expected ongoing cost pressures for many
of the reagents and consumables used at the
Hycroft Mine and to further determine the
most effective processing method for the
sulfde ore. We do not expect to generate
revenues from gold and silver sales until after
further developing the Hycroft Mine and
recommencing mining and processing
operations.
Fragile and Confict-Affected Situations
Identify all of the entity's countries of operations that align with the World Bank's list of "Fragile and
None
Confict-Affected Situations"
Mineral Resource Types in Scope
Which of the following mineral resource types are covered by this report
• Inferred
• Indicated
• Measured
The Hycroft Mine has measured and indicated
mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold
and 360.7 million ounces of silver and inferred
mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold
and 96.1 million ounces of silver, which are
contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfde
ores. (2023 Hycroft TRS)
Hycroft Mine Mineral Resources
Mineral Reserve Types in Scope
Which of the following mineral reserve types are covered by this report
None
Strategy
Link to company's statements of: Purpose, Vision, Mission and Values; Sustainability/ESG strategy
https://hycroftmining.
(URL)
com/sustainability/overview/
Provide a statement from the highest governance body or most senior executive of the organization
Please refer to the CEO Statement attached.
(i.e., CEO, chair, or equivalent senior position) about the relevance of sustainable development to the
organization and its strategy for contributing to sustainable development. (CEO's message for this
report)
CEO Statement
Diane Garrett, CEO
Material Topics
Governance of Material Topics
Describe the process followed to determine the organization's material topics
Management conducts a quarterly risk analysis
internally and with input from the Board of
Directors.
How did the organization identify the material topics
• Financial statement analysis
• Materiality Assessment
• Environmental impact assessment
How did the organization prioritize the impacts based on their signifcance
Risk prioritization based on permitting, legal
and regulatory requirements and economic
outcomes.
Specify the stakeholders and experts whose views have informed the process of determining its
material topics and provide details
• Employees and other workers
• Governments
• Local communities
• Shareholders and other capital providers
• Suppliers
List the organization's material topics
• Local Communities
• Human Rights and Rights of Indigenous
People
• Water and Effuents
• Air Emissions & Pollution
• Greenhouse Gas Emissions
• Closure or Decommissioning
• Workforce Health and Safety
List the organization's non-material topics
• Child Labour
• Forced or Compulsory Labour
• Land Acquisition and Involuntary
Resettlement
• Equal Remuneration for Women and Men
• Diversity, Equal Opportunity & Inclusion
• Community Health, Safety, and Security
• Living Income and Living Wage
• Biodiversity
• Security
Provide reasons for considering such topics not material, provide details
Other, please specify
The non-material topics listed are still very
important factors that play a role in the
permitting process and our daily activities. Due
to the exploration and engineering stage of our
company and the location of our asset, we
believe that they do not have a material impact
on our current activities.
Report changes to the list of material topics compared to the previous reporting period
Hycroft is submitting this initial report for
2023.
For the top 5 material topics, the reporting organization shall report the following information:
Topic #1
Workforce Health and Safety
An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive
Our employees are our most valuable asset and
impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights
thus safety is the central focus of our business
operations. It protects our most valuable asset -
as well as our shareholders' investment.
How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance
A good safety culture attracts talent and
protects our workforce and shareholders.
Where the impacts occur
Impacts may occur throughout our daily
activities.
Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a
Both activities and business relationships
result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships
Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic
Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the
link provided below.
Sustainability Policy
Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential
Extensive and ongoing safety training for our
negative impacts
employees, contractors, vendors, and any other
visitor coming to site.
Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in
Any employee has the right and ability to shut
their remediation
the operation down if a perceived or real
unsafe condition is occurring or about to occur,
e.g., "miners' rights".
Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts
Engaged in continuous improvement of our
safety culture.
Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;
• Internal auditing
• External auditing or verifcation
• Impact assessments
• Measurement systems
• Benchmarking
• External performance ratings
• Stakeholder feedback
• Grievance mechanisms
Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;
Corporate goal is 0 TRIFR and 0 LTI and
exceeding industry average standard rating.
Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related
The Company has achieved over 1.4 million
adjustments
man hours worked without an LTI surpassing
the industry standard.
Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies
Mandatory behavioral safety training programs
and procedures
with aggressive employee engagement and
continuous improvement in systems.
Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has
All stakeholders have input to the continuous
informed whether the actions have been effective
improvement program by identifying hazards
and unsafe conditions.
In addition, the above is supported by our daily
and monthly site wide safety meetings.
Topic #2
Water and Effuents
An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive
Hycroft is currently an exploration and
impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights
development company and is obligated to
perform regular monitoring, sampling, and
reporting activities to Nevada Department of
Environmental Protection (NDEP).
In 2023, Hycroft had zero non-conformances
and zero violations from the water samples
collected at the monitoring wells around the
site. However, in the future, Hycroft may have
operations with the potential to positively and
negatively affect this environmental
resource. Hycroft is mindful of the necessary
environmental conservation measures required
to manage water. Wherever possible, Hycroft
will instill a mandate of high-quality
management practices to reuse, recycle, and
reduce water consumption as an example of
our commitment to responsible mining. In the
future, challenges will emerge, but Hycroft will
address these by installing state of the art
technical equipment, practices, procedures, and
people capable of minimizing any negative
impacts to the local community and aquatic
habitats. Addressing these challenges remains
pivotal for ensuring economic development
with environmental and social considerations.
How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance
Maintaining environmental compliance,
including water management is a key priority
for Hycroft.
Where the impacts occur
Impacts may occur as a result of direct
activities under the Company's operational
control.
Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a
Activities
result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships
Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic
Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the
link provided below.
Sustainability Policy
Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential
Hycroft is a zero-discharge site for
negative impacts
water. Therefore all wastewater must be
treated and/or contained within the existing
facilities, unless otherwise formal permitted
exceptions granted through the regulatory
agencies.
Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in
Please refer to the answer provided above.
their remediation
Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts
Not applicable to this topic in this reporting
period.
Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;
• Internal auditing
• External auditing or verifcation
• Measurement systems
Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;
Hycroft Mining strives for zero noncompliances
issued from the overseeing regulatory agencies.
Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related
In 2023, there were zero environmental
adjustments
noncompliances issued from the overseeing
regulatory agencies.
Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies
Not applicable to this reporting period.
and procedures
Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has
Not applicable to this reporting period.
informed whether the actions have been effective
Topic #3
Air Emissions & Pollution
An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive
Hycroft is currently an exploration and
impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights
development company and is obligated to
perform regular monitoring, sampling, and
reporting activities to Nevada Department of
Environmental Protection (NDEP).
In 2023, Hycroft had zero non-conformances
and zero violations from the air samples
collected at the monitoring wells around the
site. However, in the future, Hycroft will have
operations with the potential to positively and
negatively affect this environmental
resource. Hycroft is mindful of the necessary
environmental conservation measures required
to manage air and dust emissions. Wherever
possible, Hycroft will install air control devices
and procedures to reduce negative emissions as
an example of our commitment to responsible
mining. The company will train operators to
recognize harmful conditions and proactively
implement practices that will control air
emissions. The company recognizes that there
will be changes in environmental conditions
that will require the installation of state-of-the-
art technical equipment, practices, procedures,
and people capable of minimizing any negative
impacts to the local community and avian
habitats. Addressing these challenges remains
pivotal for ensuring economic development
with environmental and social considerations.
How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance
Maintaining environmental compliance,
including air and pollution control management
is a key priority for Hycroft.
Where the impacts occur
Impacts may occur as a result of direct
activities under the Company's operational
control.
Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a
Activities
result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships
Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic
Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the
link provided below.
Sustainability Policy
Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential
Hycroft has established baseline limits for air
negative impacts
and pollution emissions.
Hycroft is an exploration company with very
low potential for air and pollution
emissions. However, air and pollution
monitoring stations are in place to measure and
report these conditions to the
regulators. Operators are trained to recognize
high dust opacity conditions and to implement
necessary corrective action up to and including,
terminating the use of equipment, redirecting
traffc fow, and / or changing road conditions
by adding a topical solution.
Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in
Please refer to the answer provided above.
their remediation
Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts
Not applicable to this topic in this reporting
period.
Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;
• Internal auditing
• External auditing or verifcation
• Stakeholder feedback
• Grievance mechanisms
• Measurement systems
Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;
Hycroft Mining strives for zero noncompliances
issued from the overseeing regulatory agencies.
Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related
In 2023, there were zero environmental
adjustments
noncompliances issued from the overseeing
regulatory agencies.
Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies
Not applicable to this reporting period.
and procedures
Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has
Not applicable to this reporting period.
informed whether the actions have been effective
Supply Chain
Provide a description of the organization's supply chain, including the types of suppliers (e.g.,
Heavy equipment repair and service parts.
equipment, consumables, logistics, brokers, contractors, wholesalers, etc.)
Hycroft Resources suppliers provide
maintenance, repair and operational (MRO)
goods and services related to the mining
industry. Typical purchases include mining
equipment repair and service parts, e.g. flters,
pumps, valves, pipe, fttings; bulk reagents /
chemicals, bulk diesel fuel, gasoline, etc.
Purchases are typically direct to a local
supplier, distributor, or manufacturer's
representative. Large capital purchases, e.g.
mill / process equipment, may be made direct to
the manufacturer.
Total estimated number of suppliers throughout its supply chain and in each tier (e.g., frst tier,
2,699
second tier)
Estimated number of frst tier suppliers
2,699
Estimated number of second tier suppliers
0
Estimated number of third tier suppliers
0
The types of activities related to the organization's products and services carried out by its suppliers
(e.g., manufacturing, providing consulting services)
• Mobile Equipment
• Spare Parts
• Construction materials
• Chemicals
• Others, please specify
• Suppliers provide goods, repair parts and
replenishment MRO inventory items.
• A number of suppliers provide repair /
rebuild services for equipment.
• We have rental agreements with suppliers
for equipment we don't have.
• We utilize a number of consultants who
provide industry expertise for the mining
industry, e.g. environmental specialists.
What is the nature of its business relationships with its suppliers
• Short-term
• Contractual
• Non-contractual
• Event-based
• Project-based
The sector-specifc characteristics of its supply chain
• Labour-intensive
• Other, please specify
• Suppliers provide goods, repair parts and
replenishment MRO inventory items.
• A number of suppliers provide repair /
rebuild services for equipment.
• We have rental agreements with suppliers
for equipment we don't have.
• We utilize a number of consultants who
provide industry expertise for the mining
industry, e.g. environmental specialists.
The estimated monetary value of payments made to all suppliers (currency, Millions)
5.000
In 2023, total goods and services spent on
suppliers, contractors, service providers and
rental equipment was approximately $4.6M
USD.
The geographic location of its suppliers
United States of America
Environment
Climate Change - Stewardship
Strategy
Have climate-related risks and opportunities infuenced your organization's strategy and/or fnancial planning
Yes
Hycroft's focus on exploration and development for extraction of gold and silver metals is aligned with the demand for green technologies, especially silver which is used in solar power generation and a wide range of electronics.
At this time, we haven't conducted a focused climate-related risk assessment due to our current focus on resource
estimation. However, we acknowledge the importance of climate considerations for mine design and risk management. In addition, our projects are subject to various federal and state laws and regulations governing protection of the environment. These laws and regulations are continually changing and, in general, are becoming more restrictive, which exposes our operations to transitional climate risk.
Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities
No - important but not an immediate business priority
Hycroft recognizes that the potential physical impacts of climate change on the Company's development activities or future operations are highly uncertain and would be particular to the areas in which the Company operates. These climate changes may include changes in rainfall and storm patterns and intensities, water shortages, and changing temperatures. These changes in climate could materially adversely affect mining operations, including by affecting the moisture levels and pH of ore on leach pads, could materially and adversely affect the cost to construct and operate the Hycroft Mine, and materially and adversely affect the Company's fnancial performance and operations.
Risk Assessments
Have you identifed any inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on your business
No - risks exist, but none with potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on business
Opportunity Assessments
Have you identifed any climate-related opportunities with the potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on your business
Other, please specify
Hycroft is assessing the opportunity to convert SO2 emissions into sulfuric acid production. This would reduce future harmful air emissions into a saleable product.
Business model and value chain
Describe the current and anticipated effects of climate-related risks and opportunities on the
Minimal
entity's business model and value chain
Describe where in the entity's business model and value chain climate-related risks and
Minimal
opportunities are concentrated (for example, geographical areas, facilities and types of assets)
Hycroft is an exploration company on an ore
body that is millions of years old. Climate
changes have minimal impact on our ability to
assess the terrain, identify drilling targets, drill
the ore body, and / or assess the drill core. We
recognize that climate changes have occurred
in the past and may occur in the
future. However, these changes will have
minimal impact on the current business.
Strategy and decision-making
Disclose current and anticipated changes to the entity's business model, including its resource
Future Process Plant design will seek to
allocation, to address climate-related risks and opportunities (for example, these changes could
maximize recyclable water, minimize fuel
include plans to manage or decommission carbon-, energy- or water-intensive operations; resource
consumption, and sale by-products including
allocations resulting from demand or supply-chain changes; resource allocations arising from
power back to the grid.
business development through capital expenditure or additional expenditure on research and
development; and acquisitions or divestments)
Disclose current and anticipated direct mitigation and adaptation efforts (for example, through
Future equipment selection will focus on
changes in production processes or equipment, relocation of facilities, workforce adjustments, and
minimizing fuel and power consumption.
changes in product specifcations)
Risk management: Processes and policies
What is the extent to which, and how, the processes for identifying, assessing, prioritising and
Climate-related risks are included in the risk
monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities are integrated into and inform the entity's overall
registry with all of the other business and
risk management process
operational risks.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Scope 1
Disclose the entity's absolute gross greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions generated during the
reporting period, expressed as metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tonne CO₂-e)
Fuel related (CF₄) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.298
Fuel related (N₂O) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.059
Carbon dioxide (CO₂) (tonne CO₂-e)
7,764.098
Methane (CH₄) (tonne CO₂-e)
7.450
Nitrous oxide (N₂O) (tonne CO₂-e)
17.582
Hydrofuorocarbon-23 (CHF₃) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Hydrofuorocarbon-32 (CH₂F₂) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Sulphur hexafuoride (SF₆) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Nitrogen trifuoride (NF₃) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Perfuoro methane (CF₄) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Perfuoro ethane (C₂F₆) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Perfuoro butane (C₄F₁₀) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
Perfuoro hexane (C₆F₁₄) (tonne CO₂-e)
0.000
The total amount of gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) (tonne)
7,789.130
The percentage of its gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions-
0.0000%
limiting regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, such as cap-and-
trade schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control
approach) and permit-based mechanisms
Discuss any change in its Scope 1 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether
This is our frst fscal year reporting our Scope 1
the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output,
emissions.
and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement
approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if
any)
In the case that current reporting of GHG emissions to the CDP or other entity (e.g., a national
There is no difference in scope or consolidation.
regulatory disclosure program) differs in terms of the scope and consolidation approach used,
describe the differences and provide those reported emissions.
The entity may discuss the calculation methodology for its emissions disclosure, such as if data are
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission values are
from continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), engineering calculations, or mass balance
calculated from fuel consumption at the
calculations
Hycroft Mine site.
Discuss short-term,medium-term and long-term strategy or plan to manage its Scope 1 greenhouse
At present, our emissions predominantly come
gas (GHG) emissions
from the utilization of diesel in our site
maintenance and exploration machinery. We
anticipate a potential increase in emissions
during the production stage, we recognize it is
imperative to explore alternative measures to
minimize our overall Scope 1 greenhouse gas
emissions. This strategy aligns with our
commitment to proactively address our
environmental impacts and seek sustainable
solutions as we progress into production.
Source of the emission factors and the global warming potential (GWP) rates used, or a reference to
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) calculations utilize EPA
the GWP source
emission factors in accordance with the
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.
Scope 2
If company specifc calculations are not available, disclose the gross location-based energy indirect
(Scope 2) global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the atmosphere (tonne CO₂-e):
Does the company purchase externally supplied energy (grid electricity)
Yes
Report the total electricity purchased from external suppliers for the reporting year in gigajoules
40,216.187
(GJ)
In what jurisdiction is the source of energy (utility) located
United States of America
Conversion factor (see Guidance):
0.325
Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions from purchased electricity (CO₂-e) (tonne)
3,630.631
Does the company purchase externally supplied heat
No
Does the company purchase externally supplied steam
No
Does the company purchase externally supplied cooling
No
The total amount of gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) (tonne)
3,630.631
Discuss any change in its Scope 2 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether
Not Applicable. This is a baseline report.
the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output,
and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement
approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if
any)
Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO₂-e) that are covered under emissions-limiting
0.000
regulations (tonne) for the jurisdiction in which the company is working.
Percentage of its gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions-limiting
0.0000%
regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, i.e., cap-and-trade
schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control approach)
and permit-based mechanisms
Discuss long-term and short-term strategy or plan to manage Scope 2 emissions, emissions
There are no plans to manage Scope 2
reduction targets, and an analysis of performance against those targets
emissions at this time.
Standards, methodologies, assumptions, and/or calculation tools used and what was the reason they
Nevada electricity grid power conversion
have been chosen
factor used as of January 2022 (source:
carbonfootprint.com).
