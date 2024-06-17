Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

2023 ESG Report

Published on June 11, 2024

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a US-based gold and silver company exploring and developing the Hycroft Mine, one of the world's largest precious metals deposits located in northern Nevada, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements

Company Profle

Organizational Profle

Name

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

Describe nature of activities, brands, products and services

After a long history of oxide heap leaching

operations, the Company is focused on

completing the technical studies to transition

the Hycroft Mine into a milling operation for

processing the sulfde ore. In addition, the

Company is engaged in a robust exploration

drill program to unlock the full potential of our

expansive +64,000-acre land package, of which

less than 10% has been explored. In 2023,

Hycroft announced the discovery of a new

high-grade silver system within the known

resource area and the delineation of two new

high-grade silver trends. These discoveries

represent a signifcant new value driver for the

Hycroft Mine that the Company is following up

on with additional drilling in 2024.

Link to Corporate Website

https://hycroftmining.com/

Industry Classifcation

NAICS:

21 Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

212 Mining and quarrying (except oil and gas)

21222 Gold and silver ore mining

212220 Gold and silver ore mining

ISIC:

B0729 Mining of other non-ferrous metal ores

Market Capitalization

$0-$100Million USD

Type of Operations

Gold and Silver Mining Company

Company Headquarters

Virtual, United States of America

ESG Accountability

Role and Name of highest authority within company for Environment, Social and Governance

David Thomas, SVP Operations & General

strategy, programs and performance

Manager

GRI Reporting Requirements

Choose the statement as to how the organization has aligned their reporting utilizing GRI Standards

The organization has reported with reference

to the GRI Standards for the period defned

below

This is the frst year reporting utilizing GRI

Standards.

ESG Reporting Period

Unless otherwise noted, all data contained in this report covers the following period

From

2023-01-01

To

2023-12-31

External Assurance

Describe your company's policy and practice for seeking external assurance, including whether and

Hycroft is fully compliant with state and federal

how the highest governance body and senior executives are involved

governing bodies. Senior Management has

signed off on the commitment to operational

excellence.

Has the report been externally assured

No

Financial Reporting Period

Does the fnancial reporting period align with the sustainability reporting period (eg. calendar vs

Yes

fscal)

Geographic Scope of Report

Unless otherwise noted, the data in this report covers sustainability matters related to the following

United States of America

locations of operations

State of Nevada - Project

Location

Identify notable exclusions of the geographical and/or business scope of the report, and reference of

None.

any existing or planned reports that do or will address these (e.g., assets recently divested or

acquired, non-managed joint ventures, specifc exploration activities, recently closed sites, etc.)

Reporting Practice

Is the data and assumptions used in preparing the sustainability-related fnancial disclosures

Yes

consistent (to the extent possible considering the requirements of IFRS Accounting Standards or

other applicable GAAP) with the corresponding data and assumptions used in preparing the related

fnancial statements.

Provide the full contact details (name, title, address, email and/or phone number) for an individual

David Thomas, SVP and General Manager

responsible to address questions regarding the report or its contents

E: david.thomas@hycroftmining.com

T: +1 (775) 623-5260

Currency

Unless otherwise noted, all fnancial fgures referenced in this report are in the following currency

USD

Membership of Associations

List of the industry associations, other membership associations, and national or international

Society of Mining Engineers; Nevada Mining

advocacy organizations in which the organisation participates in a signifcant role, as well as any

Association

economic, environmental, and social charters, principles, or other programmes that the organisation

subscribes to or supports, such as the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), etc.

Scale of the Organization

Describe how the organization defnes its "Operation"

Hycroft Mining is a gold and silver exploration

and development company that owns the

Hycroft Mine in the prolifc mining region of

Northern Nevada. We currently have 77

employees.

Report the total number of operations

Hycroft Mine

1

The Hycroft Mine consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims that comprise approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres. The combined patented and unpatented claims comprise approximately 64,000 acres. On May 15, 2023, the Company expanded its holdings by acquiring a 50% undivided interest in three additional mining claims, totaling approximately 60 acres.

Existing facilities on-site include two administration buildings, a mobile maintenance shop, a light vehicle maintenance shop, a warehouse, three Heap Leach Pads (Crofoot, North, and Brimstone), primary, secondary, and tertiary crushing systems, two Merrill-Crowe process plants, and a refnery. Slopes on the historic Crofoot Heap Leach Pad are being re-

graded in accordance with the reclamation plan

approved by the BLM. It is considered that the

other existing components of the mine

property may be utilized for future

development. The Hycroft Mine operates

under permit authorizations from the BLM,

NDEP, NDOW, Nevada Department of Water

Resources ("NDWR"), and County agencies.

Report the quantity of products or services provided during the reporting period and provide

The Company currently has no commercial

description (e.g. number of units produced, amount of primary commodity produced, number of

mining operations or sustaining revenue from

services provided, etc.)

the exploration, development and care and

maintenance operations currently conducted at

the Hycroft Mine.

Our property, the Hycroft Mine, historically

operated as an open-pit oxide mining and heap

leach processing operation and is located

approximately 54 miles northwest of

Winnemucca, Nevada. Mining operations at the

Hycroft Mine were restarted in 2019 on a pre-

commercial scale and discontinued in

November 2021 as a result of the then-current

and expected ongoing cost pressures for many

of the reagents and consumables used at the

Hycroft Mine and to further determine the

most effective processing method for the

sulfde ore. We do not expect to generate

revenues from gold and silver sales until after

further developing the Hycroft Mine and

recommencing mining and processing

operations.

Fragile and Confict-Affected Situations

Identify all of the entity's countries of operations that align with the World Bank's list of "Fragile and

None

Confict-Affected Situations"

Mineral Resource Types in Scope

Which of the following mineral resource types are covered by this report

• Inferred

• Indicated

• Measured

The Hycroft Mine has measured and indicated

mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold

and 360.7 million ounces of silver and inferred

mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold

and 96.1 million ounces of silver, which are

contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfde

ores. (2023 Hycroft TRS)

Hycroft Mine Mineral Resources

Mineral Reserve Types in Scope

Which of the following mineral reserve types are covered by this report

None

Strategy

Link to company's statements of: Purpose, Vision, Mission and Values; Sustainability/ESG strategy

https://hycroftmining.

(URL)

com/sustainability/overview/

Provide a statement from the highest governance body or most senior executive of the organization

Please refer to the CEO Statement attached.

(i.e., CEO, chair, or equivalent senior position) about the relevance of sustainable development to the

organization and its strategy for contributing to sustainable development. (CEO's message for this

report)

CEO Statement

Diane Garrett, CEO

Material Topics

Governance of Material Topics

Describe the process followed to determine the organization's material topics

Management conducts a quarterly risk analysis

internally and with input from the Board of

Directors.

How did the organization identify the material topics

• Financial statement analysis

• Materiality Assessment

• Environmental impact assessment

How did the organization prioritize the impacts based on their signifcance

Risk prioritization based on permitting, legal

and regulatory requirements and economic

outcomes.

Specify the stakeholders and experts whose views have informed the process of determining its

material topics and provide details

• Employees and other workers

• Governments

• Local communities

• Shareholders and other capital providers

• Suppliers

List the organization's material topics

• Local Communities

• Human Rights and Rights of Indigenous

People

• Water and Effuents

• Air Emissions & Pollution

• Greenhouse Gas Emissions

• Closure or Decommissioning

• Workforce Health and Safety

List the organization's non-material topics

• Child Labour

• Forced or Compulsory Labour

• Land Acquisition and Involuntary

Resettlement

• Equal Remuneration for Women and Men

• Diversity, Equal Opportunity & Inclusion

• Community Health, Safety, and Security

• Living Income and Living Wage

• Biodiversity

• Security

Provide reasons for considering such topics not material, provide details

Other, please specify

The non-material topics listed are still very

important factors that play a role in the

permitting process and our daily activities. Due

to the exploration and engineering stage of our

company and the location of our asset, we

believe that they do not have a material impact

on our current activities.

Report changes to the list of material topics compared to the previous reporting period

Hycroft is submitting this initial report for

2023.

For the top 5 material topics, the reporting organization shall report the following information:

Topic #1

Workforce Health and Safety

An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive

Our employees are our most valuable asset and

impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights

thus safety is the central focus of our business

operations. It protects our most valuable asset -

as well as our shareholders' investment.

How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance

A good safety culture attracts talent and

protects our workforce and shareholders.

Where the impacts occur

Impacts may occur throughout our daily

activities.

Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a

Both activities and business relationships

result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships

Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic

Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the

link provided below.

Sustainability Policy

Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential

Extensive and ongoing safety training for our

negative impacts

employees, contractors, vendors, and any other

visitor coming to site.

Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in

Any employee has the right and ability to shut

their remediation

the operation down if a perceived or real

unsafe condition is occurring or about to occur,

e.g., "miners' rights".

Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts

Engaged in continuous improvement of our

safety culture.

Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;

• Internal auditing

• External auditing or verifcation

• Impact assessments

• Measurement systems

• Benchmarking

• External performance ratings

• Stakeholder feedback

• Grievance mechanisms

Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;

Corporate goal is 0 TRIFR and 0 LTI and

exceeding industry average standard rating.

Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related

The Company has achieved over 1.4 million

adjustments

man hours worked without an LTI surpassing

the industry standard.

Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies

Mandatory behavioral safety training programs

and procedures

with aggressive employee engagement and

continuous improvement in systems.

Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has

All stakeholders have input to the continuous

informed whether the actions have been effective

improvement program by identifying hazards

and unsafe conditions.

In addition, the above is supported by our daily

and monthly site wide safety meetings.

Topic #2

Water and Effuents

An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive

Hycroft is currently an exploration and

impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights

development company and is obligated to

perform regular monitoring, sampling, and

reporting activities to Nevada Department of

Environmental Protection (NDEP).

In 2023, Hycroft had zero non-conformances

and zero violations from the water samples

collected at the monitoring wells around the

site. However, in the future, Hycroft may have

operations with the potential to positively and

negatively affect this environmental

resource. Hycroft is mindful of the necessary

environmental conservation measures required

to manage water. Wherever possible, Hycroft

will instill a mandate of high-quality

management practices to reuse, recycle, and

reduce water consumption as an example of

our commitment to responsible mining. In the

future, challenges will emerge, but Hycroft will

address these by installing state of the art

technical equipment, practices, procedures, and

people capable of minimizing any negative

impacts to the local community and aquatic

habitats. Addressing these challenges remains

pivotal for ensuring economic development

with environmental and social considerations.

How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance

Maintaining environmental compliance,

including water management is a key priority

for Hycroft.

Where the impacts occur

Impacts may occur as a result of direct

activities under the Company's operational

control.

Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a

Activities

result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships

Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic

Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the

link provided below.

Sustainability Policy

Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential

Hycroft is a zero-discharge site for

negative impacts

water. Therefore all wastewater must be

treated and/or contained within the existing

facilities, unless otherwise formal permitted

exceptions granted through the regulatory

agencies.

Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in

Please refer to the answer provided above.

their remediation

Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts

Not applicable to this topic in this reporting

period.

Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;

• Internal auditing

• External auditing or verifcation

• Measurement systems

Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;

Hycroft Mining strives for zero noncompliances

issued from the overseeing regulatory agencies.

Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related

In 2023, there were zero environmental

adjustments

noncompliances issued from the overseeing

regulatory agencies.

Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies

Not applicable to this reporting period.

and procedures

Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has

Not applicable to this reporting period.

informed whether the actions have been effective

Topic #3

Air Emissions & Pollution

An explanation of why the topic is material; describe the actual and potential, negative and positive

Hycroft is currently an exploration and

impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights

development company and is obligated to

perform regular monitoring, sampling, and

reporting activities to Nevada Department of

Environmental Protection (NDEP).

In 2023, Hycroft had zero non-conformances

and zero violations from the air samples

collected at the monitoring wells around the

site. However, in the future, Hycroft will have

operations with the potential to positively and

negatively affect this environmental

resource. Hycroft is mindful of the necessary

environmental conservation measures required

to manage air and dust emissions. Wherever

possible, Hycroft will install air control devices

and procedures to reduce negative emissions as

an example of our commitment to responsible

mining. The company will train operators to

recognize harmful conditions and proactively

implement practices that will control air

emissions. The company recognizes that there

will be changes in environmental conditions

that will require the installation of state-of-the-

art technical equipment, practices, procedures,

and people capable of minimizing any negative

impacts to the local community and avian

habitats. Addressing these challenges remains

pivotal for ensuring economic development

with environmental and social considerations.

How is the topic connected to the entity's strategy and fnancial performance

Maintaining environmental compliance,

including air and pollution control management

is a key priority for Hycroft.

Where the impacts occur

Impacts may occur as a result of direct

activities under the Company's operational

control.

Report whether the organization is involved with the negative impacts through its activities or as a

Activities

result of its business relationships, and describe the activities or business relationships

Describe/provide a link to the corporate policies or commitments regarding the topic

Please refer to our Sustainability Policy at the

link provided below.

Sustainability Policy

Explain how the organization manages the topic and actions to prevent or mitigate potential

Hycroft has established baseline limits for air

negative impacts

and pollution emissions.

Hycroft is an exploration company with very

low potential for air and pollution

emissions. However, air and pollution

monitoring stations are in place to measure and

report these conditions to the

regulators. Operators are trained to recognize

high dust opacity conditions and to implement

necessary corrective action up to and including,

terminating the use of equipment, redirecting

traffc fow, and / or changing road conditions

by adding a topical solution.

Describe actions to address actual negative impacts, including actions to provide for or cooperate in

Please refer to the answer provided above.

their remediation

Describe actions to manage actual and potential positive impacts

Not applicable to this topic in this reporting

period.

Report the processes used to track the effectiveness of the actions;

• Internal auditing

• External auditing or verifcation

• Stakeholder feedback

• Grievance mechanisms

• Measurement systems

Report the goals, targets, and indicators used to evaluate progress;

Hycroft Mining strives for zero noncompliances

issued from the overseeing regulatory agencies.

Report the effectiveness of the actions, including progress toward the goals and targets; any related

In 2023, there were zero environmental

adjustments

noncompliances issued from the overseeing

regulatory agencies.

Lessons learned and how these have been incorporated into the organization's operational policies

Not applicable to this reporting period.

and procedures

Describe how engagement with stakeholders has informed the actions taken and how it has

Not applicable to this reporting period.

informed whether the actions have been effective

Supply Chain

Provide a description of the organization's supply chain, including the types of suppliers (e.g.,

Heavy equipment repair and service parts.

equipment, consumables, logistics, brokers, contractors, wholesalers, etc.)

Hycroft Resources suppliers provide

maintenance, repair and operational (MRO)

goods and services related to the mining

industry. Typical purchases include mining

equipment repair and service parts, e.g. flters,

pumps, valves, pipe, fttings; bulk reagents /

chemicals, bulk diesel fuel, gasoline, etc.

Purchases are typically direct to a local

supplier, distributor, or manufacturer's

representative. Large capital purchases, e.g.

mill / process equipment, may be made direct to

the manufacturer.

Total estimated number of suppliers throughout its supply chain and in each tier (e.g., frst tier,

2,699

second tier)

Estimated number of frst tier suppliers

2,699

Estimated number of second tier suppliers

0

Estimated number of third tier suppliers

0

The types of activities related to the organization's products and services carried out by its suppliers

(e.g., manufacturing, providing consulting services)

• Mobile Equipment

• Spare Parts

• Construction materials

• Chemicals

• Others, please specify

• Suppliers provide goods, repair parts and

replenishment MRO inventory items.

• A number of suppliers provide repair /

rebuild services for equipment.

• We have rental agreements with suppliers

for equipment we don't have.

• We utilize a number of consultants who

provide industry expertise for the mining

industry, e.g. environmental specialists.

What is the nature of its business relationships with its suppliers

• Short-term

• Contractual

• Non-contractual

• Event-based

• Project-based

The sector-specifc characteristics of its supply chain

• Labour-intensive

• Other, please specify

• Suppliers provide goods, repair parts and

replenishment MRO inventory items.

• A number of suppliers provide repair /

rebuild services for equipment.

• We have rental agreements with suppliers

for equipment we don't have.

• We utilize a number of consultants who

provide industry expertise for the mining

industry, e.g. environmental specialists.

The estimated monetary value of payments made to all suppliers (currency, Millions)

5.000

In 2023, total goods and services spent on

suppliers, contractors, service providers and

rental equipment was approximately $4.6M

USD.

The geographic location of its suppliers

United States of America

Environment

Climate Change - Stewardship

Strategy

Have climate-related risks and opportunities infuenced your organization's strategy and/or fnancial planning

Yes

Hycroft's focus on exploration and development for extraction of gold and silver metals is aligned with the demand for green technologies, especially silver which is used in solar power generation and a wide range of electronics.

At this time, we haven't conducted a focused climate-related risk assessment due to our current focus on resource

estimation. However, we acknowledge the importance of climate considerations for mine design and risk management. In addition, our projects are subject to various federal and state laws and regulations governing protection of the environment. These laws and regulations are continually changing and, in general, are becoming more restrictive, which exposes our operations to transitional climate risk.

Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities

No - important but not an immediate business priority

Hycroft recognizes that the potential physical impacts of climate change on the Company's development activities or future operations are highly uncertain and would be particular to the areas in which the Company operates. These climate changes may include changes in rainfall and storm patterns and intensities, water shortages, and changing temperatures. These changes in climate could materially adversely affect mining operations, including by affecting the moisture levels and pH of ore on leach pads, could materially and adversely affect the cost to construct and operate the Hycroft Mine, and materially and adversely affect the Company's fnancial performance and operations.

Risk Assessments

Have you identifed any inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on your business

No - risks exist, but none with potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on business

Opportunity Assessments

Have you identifed any climate-related opportunities with the potential to have a substantive fnancial or strategic impact on your business

Other, please specify

Hycroft is assessing the opportunity to convert SO2 emissions into sulfuric acid production. This would reduce future harmful air emissions into a saleable product.

Business model and value chain

Describe the current and anticipated effects of climate-related risks and opportunities on the

Minimal

entity's business model and value chain

Describe where in the entity's business model and value chain climate-related risks and

Minimal

opportunities are concentrated (for example, geographical areas, facilities and types of assets)

Hycroft is an exploration company on an ore

body that is millions of years old. Climate

changes have minimal impact on our ability to

assess the terrain, identify drilling targets, drill

the ore body, and / or assess the drill core. We

recognize that climate changes have occurred

in the past and may occur in the

future. However, these changes will have

minimal impact on the current business.

Strategy and decision-making

Disclose current and anticipated changes to the entity's business model, including its resource

Future Process Plant design will seek to

allocation, to address climate-related risks and opportunities (for example, these changes could

maximize recyclable water, minimize fuel

include plans to manage or decommission carbon-, energy- or water-intensive operations; resource

consumption, and sale by-products including

allocations resulting from demand or supply-chain changes; resource allocations arising from

power back to the grid.

business development through capital expenditure or additional expenditure on research and

development; and acquisitions or divestments)

Disclose current and anticipated direct mitigation and adaptation efforts (for example, through

Future equipment selection will focus on

changes in production processes or equipment, relocation of facilities, workforce adjustments, and

minimizing fuel and power consumption.

changes in product specifcations)

Risk management: Processes and policies

What is the extent to which, and how, the processes for identifying, assessing, prioritising and

Climate-related risks are included in the risk

monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities are integrated into and inform the entity's overall

registry with all of the other business and

risk management process

operational risks.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Scope 1

Disclose the entity's absolute gross greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions generated during the

reporting period, expressed as metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tonne CO-e)

Fuel related (CF) (tonne CO-e)

0.298

Fuel related (NO) (tonne CO-e)

0.059

Carbon dioxide (CO) (tonne CO-e)

7,764.098

Methane (CH) (tonne CO-e)

7.450

Nitrous oxide (NO) (tonne CO-e)

17.582

Hydrofuorocarbon-23 (CHF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Hydrofuorocarbon-32 (CHF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Sulphur hexafuoride (SF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Nitrogen trifuoride (NF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Perfuoro methane (CF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Perfuoro ethane (CF) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Perfuoro butane (CF₁₀) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

Perfuoro hexane (CF₁₄) (tonne CO-e)

0.000

The total amount of gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO-e) (tonne)

7,789.130

The percentage of its gross global Scope 1 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions-

0.0000%

limiting regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, such as cap-and-

trade schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control

approach) and permit-based mechanisms

Discuss any change in its Scope 1 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether

This is our frst fscal year reporting our Scope 1

the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output,

emissions.

and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement

approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if

any)

In the case that current reporting of GHG emissions to the CDP or other entity (e.g., a national

There is no difference in scope or consolidation.

regulatory disclosure program) differs in terms of the scope and consolidation approach used,

describe the differences and provide those reported emissions.

The entity may discuss the calculation methodology for its emissions disclosure, such as if data are

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission values are

from continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), engineering calculations, or mass balance

calculated from fuel consumption at the

calculations

Hycroft Mine site.

Discuss short-term,medium-term and long-term strategy or plan to manage its Scope 1 greenhouse

At present, our emissions predominantly come

gas (GHG) emissions

from the utilization of diesel in our site

maintenance and exploration machinery. We

anticipate a potential increase in emissions

during the production stage, we recognize it is

imperative to explore alternative measures to

minimize our overall Scope 1 greenhouse gas

emissions. This strategy aligns with our

commitment to proactively address our

environmental impacts and seek sustainable

solutions as we progress into production.

Source of the emission factors and the global warming potential (GWP) rates used, or a reference to

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) calculations utilize EPA

the GWP source

emission factors in accordance with the

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Scope 2

If company specifc calculations are not available, disclose the gross location-based energy indirect

(Scope 2) global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the atmosphere (tonne CO-e):

Does the company purchase externally supplied energy (grid electricity)

Yes

Report the total electricity purchased from external suppliers for the reporting year in gigajoules

40,216.187

(GJ)

In what jurisdiction is the source of energy (utility) located

United States of America

Conversion factor (see Guidance):

0.325

Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions from purchased electricity (CO-e) (tonne)

3,630.631

Does the company purchase externally supplied heat

No

Does the company purchase externally supplied steam

No

Does the company purchase externally supplied cooling

No

The total amount of gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO-e) (tonne)

3,630.631

Discuss any change in its Scope 2 emissions from the previous reporting period, including whether

Not Applicable. This is a baseline report.

the change was due to emissions reductions, divestment, acquisition, mergers, changes in output,

and/or changes in calculation methodology (i.e. any changes the entity made to the measurement

approach, inputs and assumptions during the reporting period and the reasons for those changes, if

any)

Total amount of Scope 2 GHG emissions (CO-e) that are covered under emissions-limiting

0.000

regulations (tonne) for the jurisdiction in which the company is working.

Percentage of its gross global Scope 2 GHG emissions that are covered under an emissions-limiting

0.0000%

regulation or program that is intended to directly limit or reduce emissions, i.e., cap-and-trade

schemes, carbon tax/fee systems, and other emissions control (e.g., command-and-control approach)

and permit-based mechanisms

Discuss long-term and short-term strategy or plan to manage Scope 2 emissions, emissions

There are no plans to manage Scope 2

reduction targets, and an analysis of performance against those targets

emissions at this time.

Standards, methodologies, assumptions, and/or calculation tools used and what was the reason they

Nevada electricity grid power conversion

have been chosen

factor used as of January 2022 (source:

carbonfootprint.com).

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 18:28:06 UTC.