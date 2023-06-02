Hycroft Mining : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 8.01.Other Events.

On June 2, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (the "Company") filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the reactivation of the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" offering program (the "ATM Offering") solely to update the remaining amount of shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, that the Company may issue and sell from time to time through B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the "Agent") as sales agent or principal, pursuant to the terms of the Company's previously announced At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, dated March 15, 2022, between the Company and the Agent (the "Sales Agreement"). The Company previously sold approximately $138.6 million of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement, and approximately $361.4 million shares of common stock remain available under the Sales Agreement.

The common stock is being offered and sold pursuant to the Company's automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the SEC on June 30, 2021, which became effective immediately upon filing.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the legality of the issuance and the sale of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

