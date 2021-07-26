Log in
Hycroft Mining : to Announce Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on August 4, 2021

07/26/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
DENVER, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 before market open.  A conference call to discuss the second quarter results will also be held on August 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT). 

Conference Call – August 4, 2021 / 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT)

To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll–free – 1-800-289-0438
Outside of Canada & US – 1–323-794-2423
Conference ID: 3074695

A recording of the call will be available and archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.

