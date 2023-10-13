Hydaway Ventures Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023

Hydaway Ventures Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended August 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.026859 million compared to CAD 0.025782 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.037069 million compared to CAD 0.040786 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.