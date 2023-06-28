Hydratec Industries NV is a technology company that delivers industrial systems and plastic components designed to meet the growing need for food, health and mobility. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development and production of agri & food equipment (55.5%; Lan, Royal Pas Reform, and Rollepaal); - development, production and assembly of plastics-parts and-packaging (44.5%; Helvoet and Timmerije). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (19.7%), Europe (39%), Asia (16.2%), North America (15.1%), South America (4.8%), Africa (4.5%) and Oceania (0.7%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals