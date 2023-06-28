Hydratec Industries N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction27 jun 2023
Issuing institutionHydratec Industries N.V.
Chamber of Commerce23073095
Place of residenceAmersfoort
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital583.745,40 EUR
|Total votes1.297.212,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0000375632
|Disclosure0,45
|Previous notification1.294.976
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0000375632
|ISIN0,45
|Nominal value1.297.212
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 28 June 2023
Attachments
Hydratec Industries NV published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 19:20:04 UTC.