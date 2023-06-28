Hydratec Industries N.V.
Hydratec Industries N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction27 jun 2023
Issuing institutionHydratec Industries N.V.
Chamber of Commerce23073095
Place of residenceAmersfoort
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital583.745,40 EUR Total votes1.297.212,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000375632 Disclosure0,45 Previous notification1.294.976 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000375632 ISIN0,45 Nominal value1.297.212 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 28 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hydratec Industries NV published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 19:20:04 UTC.