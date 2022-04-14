Hydrix : Application for quotation of securities - HYD

Announcement Summary
Entity name
HYDRIX LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday April 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
HYDOA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024
|
28,280,000
|
14/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity HYDRIX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code HYD
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Registration number 84060369048
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 07-Apr-2022 09:57
Announcement Title
New - Proposed issue of securities - HYD
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
only
ASX +security code and description HYDOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024
Issue date 14/4/2022
For personal use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Number of holders
0
0 0 41 41
Total percentage of +securities held
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
10.05 %
89.95 %
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
28,280,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The options are being issued as free attaching options, on the basis of one attaching option for every one share subscribed for under the Company's recent placement (announced on 28 February 2022).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.180000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Further information relating to the options is set out in the Company's Prospectus, lodged with ASX on 7 April 2022.
