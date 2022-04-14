Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hydrix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYD   AU0000028979

HYDRIX LIMITED

(HYD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 01:50:22 am EDT
0.0990 AUD   -1.00%
02:25aHYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
04/06HYDRIX : Proposed issue of securities - HYD
PU
04/03HYDRIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HYD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydrix : Application for quotation of securities - HYD

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HYDRIX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

HYDOA

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024

28,280,000

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity HYDRIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code HYD

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 84060369048

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 07-Apr-2022 09:57

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - HYD

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description HYDOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024

Issue date 14/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holders

0

0 0 41 41

Total percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

10.05 %

89.95 %

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

28,280,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The options are being issued as free attaching options, on the basis of one attaching option for every one share subscribed for under the Company's recent placement (announced on 28 February 2022).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.180000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Further information relating to the options is set out in the Company's Prospectus, lodged with ASX on 7 April 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hydrix Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYDRIX LIMITED
02:25aHYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
04/06HYDRIX : Proposed issue of securities - HYD
PU
04/03HYDRIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HYD
PU
03/23Realheart to establish Australian subsidiary
AQ
03/16HYDRIX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/15HYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
03/06HYDRIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HYD
PU
03/06HYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
03/04HYDRIX : Proposed issue of securities - HYD
PU
02/28Hydrix Raises $2 Million for Market, Business Development
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,30 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
Net income 2021 -9,78 M -7,26 M -7,26 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HYDRIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydrix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Coote Executive Chairman
Paul Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Bryant Non-Executive Director
Julie King Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRIX LIMITED-20.00%14
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.37%42 544
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.08%21 334
EDENRED SE20.14%13 145
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.39%12 267
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.12%10 674