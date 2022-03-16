Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hydrix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYD   AU0000028979

HYDRIX LIMITED

(HYD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/16 12:50:30 am
0.095 AUD   +1.06%
01:38aHYDRIX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/15HYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
03/07HYDRIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HYD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydrix : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Notice of Extraordinary

General Meeting and

Explanatory

Memorandum

Hydrix Limited

ACN 060 369 048

Date:

Thursday 14 April 2022

Time: 3.00pm (Melbourne time)

Place: Holding Redlich

Level 8, 555 Bourke Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Boardroom Pty Limited GPO Box 3993 Sydney NSW 2001
Boardroom Pty Limited Level 12, Grosvenor Place 225 George Street Sydney NSW 2000
+61 9290 9655

For personal use only

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

In order to provide an equal opportunity for all shareholders to ask questions of the Board, we ask you to submit in writing any questions to the Company in relation to the business of this Meeting. Please send your questions via email to:

Company Secretary

Hydrix Limited

Alyn.Tai@hydrix.com

Written questions must be received by no later than 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday 7 April 2022. Your questions should relate to matters that are relevant to the business of the Meeting, as outlined in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's policy, a reasonable opportunity will also be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting to ask questions about, or make comments upon, matters in relation to the business of the Meeting.

During the course of the Meeting, the Chairman will seek to address as many shareholder questions as reasonably practicable. However, there may not be sufficient time to answer all questions at the Meeting. Please note that individual responses may not be sent to shareholders.

VOTING INFORMATION

Voting by proxy

  1. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one proxy or, if the shareholder is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting, 2 proxies, to attend and vote instead of the shareholder.
  2. Where 2 proxies are appointed to attend and vote at the Meeting, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion or number of the shareholder's voting rights at the Meeting.
  3. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  4. A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. If a body corporate is appointed, the proxy form must indicate the full name of the body corporate and the full name or title of the individual representative of the body corporate for the Meeting.
  5. A proxy form accompanies this Notice. If a shareholder wishes to appoint more than 1 proxy, they may make a copy of the proxy form attached to this Notice. For the proxy form to be valid it must be received together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the form is signed, or a (notarially) certified copy of that power or authority by 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 12 April 2022 at the share registry, being Boardroom Pty Limited, as follows:

Online

By post

By personal delivery

By facsimile

Hydrix Limited | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Important Information

1 | P a g e

For personal use only

Voting and other entitlements at the Meeting

A determination has been made by the Board under regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 that shares in the Company which are on issue at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 12 April 2022 will be taken to be held by the persons who held them at that time for the purposes of the Meeting (including determining voting entitlements at the meeting).

Hydrix Limited | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Important Information

2 | P a g e

For personal use only

N O T I C E O F E X T R A O R D I N A R Y G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

Notice is given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Hydrix Limited ACN 060 369 048

will be held at the offices of Holding Redlich, Level 8, 555 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on

Thursday 14 April 2022 at 3.00pm (Melbourne time)

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

Shareholders are invited to consider the following items of business at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Ratification of previous issues of securities

Resolution 1

Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares

Description

The Company seeks shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the prior

issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares.

Resolution

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary

(Ordinary)

resolution:

"THAT for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,

shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 22,280,000 Shares under the Tranche

1 Placement on 7 March 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the

Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Voting

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this resolution by or on

behalf of:

Exclusion

  1. any person who participated in the issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares; or
  2. any associates of the persons named in sub-paragraph (a).

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:

  1. a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
  2. the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
    1. the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
    2. the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

Hydrix Limited | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

1 | P a g e

For personal use only

Resolution 2

Ratification of issue of Shares to Jasper Capital Ltd nominees

Description

The Company seeks shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for a prior

issue of Shares to Jasper Capital Ltd's nominees.

Resolution

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary

(Ordinary)

resolution:

"THAT for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,

shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 4,500,000 Shares to nominees of

Jasper Capital Ltd on 15 March 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the

Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Voting

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this resolution by or on

behalf of:

Exclusion

(a)

Jasper Capital Ltd and its nominees; or

(b)

any associates of the persons named in sub-paragraph (a).

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:

(c)

a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the

resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to

vote on the resolution in that way; or

(d)

the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to

vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to

vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or

(e)

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary

capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

(i)

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the

beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a

person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and

(ii)

the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given

by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

Hydrix Limited | 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

2 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hydrix Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYDRIX LIMITED
01:38aHYDRIX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/15HYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
03/07HYDRIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HYD
PU
03/06HYDRIX : Application for quotation of securities - HYD
PU
03/04HYDRIX : Proposed issue of securities - HYD
PU
02/28Hydrix Raises $2 Million for Market, Business Development
MT
02/28HYDRIX : Appendix 4D and Half-Yearly Report
PU
02/28Hydrix Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28Hydrix Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.828 million in funding
CI
02/27HYDRIX : Proposed issue of securities - HYD
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,30 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net income 2021 -9,78 M -7,03 M -7,03 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HYDRIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydrix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Coote Executive Chairman
Paul Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Bryant Non-Executive Director
Julie King Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRIX LIMITED-24.00%13
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.78%38 901
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.07%20 928
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.38%12 904
EDENRED SE4.83%11 493
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-11.85%10 556