Hydrix : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS
In order to provide an equal opportunity for all shareholders to ask questions of the Board, we ask you to submit in writing any questions to the Company in relation to the business of this Meeting. Please send your questions via email to:
Company Secretary
Hydrix Limited
Alyn.Tai@hydrix.com
Written questions must be received by no later than 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday 7 April 2022. Your questions should relate to matters that are relevant to the business of the Meeting, as outlined in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.
In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's policy, a reasonable opportunity will also be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting to ask questions about, or make comments upon, matters in relation to the business of the Meeting.
During the course of the Meeting, the Chairman will seek to address as many shareholder questions as reasonably practicable. However, there may not be sufficient time to answer all questions at the Meeting. Please note that individual responses may not be sent to shareholders.
VOTING INFORMATION
Voting by proxy
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one proxy or, if the shareholder is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting, 2 proxies, to attend and vote instead of the shareholder.
Where 2 proxies are appointed to attend and vote at the Meeting, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion or number of the shareholder's voting rights at the Meeting.
A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. If a body corporate is appointed, the proxy form must indicate the full name of the body corporate and the full name or title of the individual representative of the body corporate for the Meeting.
A proxy form accompanies this Notice. If a shareholder wishes to appoint more than 1 proxy, they may make a copy of the proxy form attached to this Notice. For the proxy form to be valid it must be received together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the form is signed, or a (notarially) certified copy of that power or authority by3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 12 April 2022 at the share registry, being Boardroom Pty Limited, as follows:
Online
By post
By personal delivery
By facsimile
Voting and other entitlements at the Meeting
A determination has been made by the Board under regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 that shares in the Company which are on issue at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 12 April 2022 will be taken to be held by the persons who held them at that time for the purposes of the Meeting (including determining voting entitlements at the meeting).
For personal use only
N O T I C E O F E X T R A O R D I N A R Y G E N E R A L M E E T I N G
Notice is given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Hydrix Limited ACN 060 369 048
will be held at the offices of Holding Redlich, Level 8, 555 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on
Thursday 14 April 2022 at 3.00pm (Melbourne time)
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
Shareholders are invited to consider the following items of business at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Ratification of previous issues of securities
Resolution 1
Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares
Description
The Company seeks shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the prior
issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares.
Resolution
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary
(Ordinary)
resolution:
"THAT for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,
shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 22,280,000 Shares under the Tranche
1 Placement on 7 March 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the
Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."
Voting
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this resolution by or on
behalf of:
Exclusion
any person who participated in the issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares; or
any associates of the persons named in sub-paragraph (a).
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 2
Ratification of issue of Shares to Jasper Capital Ltd nominees
Description
The Company seeks shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for a prior
issue of Shares to Jasper Capital Ltd's nominees.
Resolution
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary
(Ordinary)
resolution:
"THAT for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,
shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 4,500,000 Shares to nominees of
Jasper Capital Ltd on 15 March 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the
Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."
Voting
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this resolution by or on
behalf of:
Exclusion
(a)
Jasper Capital Ltd and its nominees; or
(b)
any associates of the persons named in sub-paragraph (a).
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
(c)
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the
resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to
vote on the resolution in that way; or
(d)
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to
vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to
vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
(e)
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary
capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
(i)
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the
beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a
person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
(ii)
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given
by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.