Hydrix : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

In order to provide an equal opportunity for all shareholders to ask questions of the Board, we ask you to submit in writing any questions to the Company in relation to the business of this Meeting. Please send your questions via email to:

Company Secretary

Hydrix Limited

Alyn.Tai@hydrix.com

Written questions must be received by no later than 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday 7 April 2022. Your questions should relate to matters that are relevant to the business of the Meeting, as outlined in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's policy, a reasonable opportunity will also be provided to shareholders attending the Meeting to ask questions about, or make comments upon, matters in relation to the business of the Meeting.

During the course of the Meeting, the Chairman will seek to address as many shareholder questions as reasonably practicable. However, there may not be sufficient time to answer all questions at the Meeting. Please note that individual responses may not be sent to shareholders.

VOTING INFORMATION

Voting by proxy

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one proxy or, if the shareholder is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting, 2 proxies, to attend and vote instead of the shareholder. Where 2 proxies are appointed to attend and vote at the Meeting, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion or number of the shareholder's voting rights at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. If a body corporate is appointed, the proxy form must indicate the full name of the body corporate and the full name or title of the individual representative of the body corporate for the Meeting. A proxy form accompanies this Notice. If a shareholder wishes to appoint more than 1 proxy, they may make a copy of the proxy form attached to this Notice. For the proxy form to be valid it must be received together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the form is signed, or a (notarially) certified copy of that power or authority by 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 12 April 2022 at the share registry, being Boardroom Pty Limited, as follows:

Online

By post

By personal delivery

By facsimile