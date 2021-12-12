High winds leave 210,000 without power in Canada's Ontario

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Extreme winds hit the Canadian province
of Ontario to plunge more than 280,000 homes and businesses into
darkness, utility Hydro One said on Saturday, although
power supplies were later restored to some.
The Toronto-listed company, which supplies electricity to
about 1.4 million customers across the province, said it
expected more outages until the winds subsided.
"Hydro One expects customers in the hardest-hit areas to be
without power overnight, including southern, central and eastern
Ontario," the company said in a statement.
"Significant damage has been reported, including broken
poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions," it added,
but did not elaborate.
Although power has been restored to 78,000 customers, about
210,000 still remain without electricity.
Environment and Climate Change Canada had also issued https://bit.ly/3IESLrP
wind warnings for the southern regions of Ontario, cautioning
against expected gusts of upto 120 kph (75 mph).
Separately, another Canadian utility, Alectra, said it had
sent workers to restore power to customers across the Greater
Toronto area, but added that some might be without power all
night.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)