Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hydro One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

High winds leave 210,000 without power in Canada's Ontario

12/12/2021 | 12:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Extreme winds hit the Canadian province of Ontario to plunge more than 280,000 homes and businesses into darkness, utility Hydro One said on Saturday, although power supplies were later restored to some.

The Toronto-listed company, which supplies electricity to about 1.4 million customers across the province, said it expected more outages until the winds subsided.

"Hydro One expects customers in the hardest-hit areas to be without power overnight, including southern, central and eastern Ontario," the company said in a statement.

"Significant damage has been reported, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions," it added, but did not elaborate.

Although power has been restored to 78,000 customers, about 210,000 still remain without electricity.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had also issued https://bit.ly/3IESLrP wind warnings for the southern regions of Ontario, cautioning against expected gusts of upto 120 kph (75 mph).

Separately, another Canadian utility, Alectra, said it had sent workers to restore power to customers across the Greater Toronto area, but added that some might be without power all night. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HYDRO ONE LIMITED
12:36aHigh winds leave 210,000 without power in Canada's Ontario
RE
12/11Extreme winds knock out power to 280,000 customers; nearly 210,000 customers still with..
AQ
12/08Alectra and Hydro One make critical investments to enhance power resiliency and support..
AQ
12/02Hydro One Inc. - Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire put a big charge into road trips, Elect..
AQ
12/01Hydro One Limited - Ontario's five largest electricity utilities unite to warn of scams..
AQ
11/29When Is A Mandatory Vaccination Policy Reasonable? Arbitration Award Provides Additiona..
AQ
11/25Hydro One invites organizations building safe communities to apply for the Energizing L..
AQ
11/17Energy Regulatory Watch | Q4 2021
AQ
11/15Sagicor Financial Swings to Profit in Q3 as Revenue Rises; Board Chair to Retire; Up 6...
MT
11/10Hydro One Teams Up with Peak Power to Debut New Pilot Program to 'Enhance Power Resilie..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYDRO ONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 421 M 5 828 M 5 828 M
Net income 2021 972 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2021 14 332 M 11 255 M 11 255 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 18 652 M 14 670 M 14 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 950
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydro One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,18 CAD
Average target price 32,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Poweska President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Chief Information Officer
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED8.83%14 670
NEXTERA ENERGY17.02%177 142
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.87%78 096
ENEL S.P.A.-19.16%76 912
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.94%68 972
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.77%68 034