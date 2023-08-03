-Grant from Hydro One means 60 additional children will get to experience camp-

Kawartha Lakes, ON, August 3, 2023 - Camp Maple Leaf, a not-for-profit summer camp, has added 60 additional spaces thanks, in part, to $25,000 it received through Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund. Located on a 104-acre private island on Pigeon Lake in the Kawarthas, Camp Maple Leaf serves children ages seven through 16 by providing week-long camp experiences designed for children who share similar, unique life challenges such as children from military and first responders' families.

"At Hydro One, we are deeply committed to supporting organizations working tirelessly to build a better and brighter future in their local communities," said Omar Javed, Vice President, Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Hydro One. "We are incredibly proud to support Camp Maple Leaf in providing a safe, fun and caring environment to help kids who face unique challenges to build resilience and confidence while making lifelong friends."

Throughout the summer, Camp Maple Leaf and its volunteers work closely with the support organizations that represent and assist campers and their families throughout the year - organizations like Military Family Resource Centres (MFRC's), Little People of Ontario, Tourette Canada and Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.

"The biggest impact of this Hydro One grant will be to bridge the gap between families and the camp experience so we can continue to serve more children in a way that is accessible to all," said Kim Smith, President, Camp Maple Leaf. "We've been able to increase participation by 10 per cent and that means helping even more kids develop their strengths, foster a sense of belonging and enhance their overall wellbeing."

One of the families who have appreciated the close-knit community of the camp is the Lawrence family. Having recently lost their father, a full time military reservist, after a years-long struggle with cancer, brothers, eight-year-old Oliver, now in his second summer with the camp, and 16-year-old Baxter, who has attended Camp Maple Leaf for a number of years and is returning as a counsellor in training, feel such an incredible bond to the camp that they can't imagine a summer without it.

"Camp Maple Leaf has had an unbelievable influence on my sons," said Erica Lawrence, mother of Oliver and Baxter. "Being around children who share their experiences is invaluable for their development and confidence. It's changed their lives and has been a comfort to me watching them form these significant friendships."

Founded in 1955 by the Canadian Council of War Veterans Association, part of the Camp Maple Leaf mission is to support kids as they discover their potential and gain a sense of belonging in a very special community. Through family-style meals, waterfront activities, and environmental exploration, campers leave the island with new friendships, unique memories, and a newfound respect and understanding for their unique life experiences.

The Energizing Life Community Fund supports community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being for Ontarians. This year's Energizing Life Community Fund grant recipients provide needed mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities, and seniors; foster environmental sustainability through art and recreation; and provide critical health services to ensure local communities stay safe and well. To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

