Hydro One : Helping Hand Food Bank expands halal options for Bradford West Gwillimbury with support from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

Helping Hand Food Bank expands halal options for Bradford West Gwillimbury with support from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

The organization is experiencing a 30 per cent increase in the number of monthly clients compared to pre-pandemic levels

Bradford, ON, April 21, 2022 - Today, Hydro One joined Helping Hand Food Bank in Bradford West Gwillimbury to sort halal food, sourced with the help of Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund. As a 2022 fund recipient, Helping Hand Food Bank received $25,000 to diversify the types of food available to residents and increase its halal food offerings to meet the needs of the rapidly growing community. Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund supports initiatives that promote physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being.

"At Hydro One, we are deeply committed to supporting organizations working tirelessly to build a better and brighter future for residents," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Hydro One. "The Helping Hand Food Bank plays a critical role in ensuring residents in the Bradford West Gwillimbury area do not go hungry, and have more inclusive food options to support their psychological well-being."

"We're dedicated to supporting the flourishing region of Bradford West Gwillimbury and ensuring all residents have access to healthy, affordable food year-round," said Carolyn Khan, Executive Director, Helping Hand Food Bank. "This support from Hydro One will allow us to expand our halal offerings, enabling Helping Hand to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving community."

"With the need for healthy, affordable food on the rise, Helping Hand Food Bank offers an invaluable service to the people of Bradford West Gwillimbury," said Jonathan Scott, Councillor, Bradford West Gwillimbury. "We are extremely grateful to Hydro One for the aid it has offered through the Energizing Life Community Fund, and we're excited to watch the food bank grow as it moves to a larger facility later this year."

"Bradford West Gwillimbury and the surrounding communities are changing, growing rapidly and welcoming newcomers from cities near and far," said Rob Keffer, Mayor, Bradford West Gwillimbury. "Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund will allow the Helping Hand Food Bank to grow with the community and help our families access healthy, affordable food."

Hydro One's Community Investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the ACT Foundation, Jack.org, Coaches Association of Ontario and Scouts Canada. This year, the Energizing Life Community Fund provided $25,000 each to 24 Indigenous communities, municipalities and organizations to enhance their ability to make a difference and build safe communities.

To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

About Helping Hand Food Bank

The Helping Hand Food Bank provides a week's worth of emergency food for those experiencing food insecurity in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Since 1991, we strive to provide food in a manner that maintains dignity and respect for all, and meets the needs of the community.