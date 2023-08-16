Partnership to provide $8 million for new local investments as part of Hydro One's transmission infrastructure expansion in the region

Lakeshore, ON, August 15, 2023 - The Municipality of Lakeshore will benefit from $8 million in new local investments, including $5.8 million to directly support culture and recreation projects as a result of a new Community Support Agreement signed today between Hydro One and the municipality. The agreement is part of Hydro One's transmission expansion that will support the agri-food sector, economic growth and the region's clean energy future.

"On behalf of Council, and the residents of Lakeshore's communities, I'd like to thank Hydro One for working with us to create an agreement that is a win for all," said Mayor Tracey Bailey. "We know how critical the electricity transmission projects are to the future prosperity of our region. We are proud to play a part in their success and look forward to seeing the Community Support Agreement in action."

"We're proud to partner with the Municipality of Lakeshore to bring economic prosperity to the region and support local food production and economic development. We know that as communities grow, additional resources are needed to energize important local initiatives," said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. "Hydro One is supporting a clean energy future for the communities and businesses of Lakeshore through the significant investment in five critical transmission lines in southwest Ontario that will ensure the region remains an attractive place to invest, live and work."

During the Regular Meeting, Council approved the final agreement and reviewed a preliminary list of cultural and recreational projects. A follow-up report on potential projects, incorporating Council feedback is expected later this year.

"Looking ahead, we'd love to hear ideas from community members on projects that matter to them. This is a great opportunity to invest in assets that will contribute to the vibrancy of these communities, and we want to ensure that residents have a say," Mayor Bailey added.

The community is invited to share their ideas and feedback on potential projects using the online feedback form.

Additional facts

As demand for electricity in southwest Ontario is anticipated to grow significantly over the next several years, Hydro One began construction on a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from our Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to the Lakeshore Switching Station in spring 2023 to ensure power is available when and where it is needed in the region.

in spring 2023 to ensure power is available when and where it is needed in the region. Other upcoming Hydro One infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Lakeshore include: Longwood to Lakeshore Line - a 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run approximately 120 kilometers from Longwood Transformer Station (west of London) to Lakeshore Transformer Station. Windsor to Lakeshore Line - a 230-kilovolt transmission line that will connect the Windsor area to the Lakeshore Transformer Station. Longwood to Lakeshore Line Phase Two - a 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run approximately 120 kilometers from Longwood Transformer Stations (west of London) to Lakeshore Transformer Station. Check online for a full description of Hydro One's regional plans.



-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.