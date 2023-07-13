Live Love Louder transforms the community with support from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

Community members are encouraged to stop by and lend a hand at spots across the city where the Sudbury-based organization is revitalizing marginalized communities through art

SUDBURY, July 12, 2023 - Today, Hydro One and Live Love Louder are proud to team up to showcase the not-for-profit organization's multi-neighbourhood, transformational mural and interactive art projects across the City of Greater Sudbury. Having received $25,000 through Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund, Live Love Louder collaborated with artists and volunteers to create two large scale interactive mural projects already. The organization also has five more planned later this summer across the city.

"This grant from Hydro One will provide our organization with everything required to paint these murals in a number of neighbourhoods across Sudbury," said Wallace Gillard, Executive Director, Live Love Louder. "These projects transform spaces previously littered with graffiti and bare concrete playgrounds with vibrant artwork, positive messaging, and colourful games that promote physical movement, collaboration, and active play."

"Hydro One is incredibly proud to support this organization, which works tirelessly to build a better and visually brighter future for the community," said Rob Globocki, Director, Customer Care, Hydro One. "With these murals and the fact that anyone can stop by and help paint, Live Love Louder instils a sense of community pride which inspires kids to be kids and reflects the ideas of the residents who live there."

"This is a wonderful initiative to have in our city. Live Love Louder is continuing to empower residents to work together to achieve positive change in their own backyard," said Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury. "I thank Hydro One for their support, and for helping to create these shared spaces that reflect the diversity, creativity, and character of the city."

Community members can stop by any one of the upcoming locations to pick up a paintbrush and be a part of the transformation. They can also visit 1200 Attlee Ave. or Downe Park at 241 Second Ave. to see a beautifully completed interactive courtyard and refurbished playground. Follow the organization's Instagram account (@livelovelouderofficial) for any updates.

July 13 - 14, 2023, at Place Hurtubise, 1950 Lasalle Blvd.

July 20 - 21, 2023, at Birkdale Village, 1309 Gemmell St.

July 27 - 28, 2023, at Ryan Heights, 744 Bruce Ave.

Aug. 3 - 5, 2023, at Baha'I Community, 744 Bruce Ave.

Date To Be Announced, at Diorite Park, Diorite St.

Part of the Live Love Louder mission is to contribute to the betterment of the community through the creation of murals and interactive playground art. Neighbourhood residents are encouraged to participate in the design process and physical painting of the murals regardless of age or ability.

The Energizing Life Community Fund supports community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being for Ontarians.

This year's Energizing Life Community Fund grant recipients provide needed mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities, and seniors; foster environmental sustainability through art and recreation; and provide critical health services to ensure local communities stay safe and well. To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

