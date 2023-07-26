Niagara Region's Community Emergency Response Team secures life-saving equipment with support from Hydro One

-Additional resources will increase Niagara's safety and resiliency in times of disaster or crisis-

Niagara, ON, July 26, 2023 - Today, Hydro One announced a $10,000 grant to Niagara region's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for new life-saving equipment. With this funding, volunteers will have the necessary resources to help their community in the face of a major storm, disaster, or crisis. This includes new and upgraded equipment for the team, as well as additional lifesaving supplies, along with flares, flashlights, safety gear, and small extrication tools.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and Hydro One is incredibly proud to help support CERT, where the value of lifesaving equipment cannot be measured," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "Having the necessary and proper emergency tools is essential in saving lives and building safe communities."

Part of the CERT mission is to combat emergencies as swiftly and safely as possible in the aftermath of a variety of disasters, providing the community with support that includes first aid and rescue post-disaster, distribution of emergency supplies, debris management, disaster scene support, and much more.

"It's incredibly rewarding know that, as a CERT volunteer, I have a role to play in protecting my community during a disaster," said Jim White, Volunteer, CERT. "The additional equipment this grant helps supply - first aid kits, blankets, and extrication tools - will mean we're better equipped to help our families, friends, and neighbours when a large disaster or emergency occurs."

"Niagara's Community Emergency Response Team is an innovative new community-based emergency response tool that is gaining traction around the world; our leadership in this field is but another example of how Niagara is Growing Better Together," said Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley. "On behalf of Regional Council, I extend my sincere thanks Hydro One for their generous donation, which will go a long way to ensuring this team of volunteers has the tools and equipment they need to help and serve their community in any number of crises and emergencies."

-30-

