Hydro One Publishes Sustainable Financing Framework

Hydro One Ltd. on Thursday, in what the company said was a first for a utility in Canada, published a sustainable financing framework, which will allow the company and its subsidiaries to issue sustainable financing instruments.

Hydro One will be able to issue instruments including sustainable and green bonds. The proceeds from the instruments can be allocated to eligible social and green product categories, including clean energy, energy efficiency and climate change adaption, among others, Hydro One said.

"Aligning our funding strategy with our sustainability goals will further our journey towards a more equitable and sustainable future through expenditures that contribute to the well-being of the people, planet, and communities we serve," said Chris Lopez, chief financial officer.

