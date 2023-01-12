Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hydro One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
36.74 CAD   +0.33%
05:40pHydro One Publishes Sustainable Financing Framework
DJ
05:17pHydro One Brief: Adds Framework allows Co and its subsidiaries to issue sustainable financing instruments, such as sustainable and green bonds, and allocate the net proceeds to investments in eligible green and social project categories
MT
05:17pHydro One Brief: Says Became First Utility in Canada to Publish a Sustainable Financing Framework
MT
Summary 
Summary

Hydro One Publishes Sustainable Financing Framework

01/12/2023 | 05:40pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Hydro One Ltd. on Thursday, in what the company said was a first for a utility in Canada, published a sustainable financing framework, which will allow the company and its subsidiaries to issue sustainable financing instruments.

Hydro One will be able to issue instruments including sustainable and green bonds. The proceeds from the instruments can be allocated to eligible social and green product categories, including clean energy, energy efficiency and climate change adaption, among others, Hydro One said.

"Aligning our funding strategy with our sustainability goals will further our journey towards a more equitable and sustainable future through expenditures that contribute to the well-being of the people, planet, and communities we serve," said Chris Lopez, chief financial officer.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1740ET

Analyst Recommendations on HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 7 662 M 5 722 M 5 722 M
Net income 2022 1 011 M 755 M 755 M
Net Debt 2022 14 628 M 10 924 M 10 924 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 21 925 M 16 373 M 16 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 260
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,62 CAD
Average target price 36,32 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Herbert Sheffield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Vice President-Transmission & Stations
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED0.97%16 322
NEXTERA ENERGY1.67%168 909
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.37%81 365
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.21%77 834
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.32%73 429
ENEL S.P.A.11.93%61 498