  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Hydro One Limited
  News
  Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.71 CAD   -0.20%
04/16Hydro One crews restore power to more than 188,000 following heavy snow and damaging winds across Ontario this week
AQ
04/13Credit Suisse Downgrades Hydro One's Rating
MT
04/12Hydro One urges customers in northwest Ontario to prepare for potential power outages
AQ
Hydro One : crews restore power to more than 277,000 customers following damaging storms in Ontario

04/17/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Hydro One crews restore power to more than 277,000 customers following damaging storms in Ontario

TORONTO, April 17, 2022 - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 277,000 customers following back-to-back storms, including a damaging windstorm on Friday that caused 57 broken poles, 27 broken crossarms, as well as downed power lines and fallen trees on lines. Hydro One crews restored power to more than 140,000 customers within 24 hours of Friday's windstorm.

"We understand power outages bring life to a halt, which is why we are continuously improving our storm response while making smart investments in a resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity system to energize life for families, businesses and communities for years to come," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We thank our customers for their patience as our crews worked tirelessly, alongside our utility partners and contractors, to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible."

Hydro One thanks all of its utility partners and contractors who assisted with restoration efforts following the windstorm, including Durham High Voltage, EPCOR, ERTH Power, K-Line Construction Ltd., Lakeland Power Distribution Ltd., North Bay Hydro, Sproule Powerline Construction Ltd. and Valard Construction.

Hydro One encourages customers to restock their emergency kits following these storms to ensure they're prepared for an emergency or extended power outage. Customers can learn more about how to prepare for a storm here.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations, 24 hours a day 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 20:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 717 M 6 117 M 6 117 M
Net income 2022 976 M 774 M 774 M
Net Debt 2022 14 620 M 11 590 M 11 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 20 768 M 16 464 M 16 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 260
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydro One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,71 CAD
Average target price 33,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Poweska President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Vice President-Transmission & Stations
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED5.47%16 464
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.30%162 675
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%88 423
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.80%80 794
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.91%72 137
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.25%70 853