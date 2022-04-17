Hydro One crews restore power to more than 277,000 customers following damaging storms in Ontario

TORONTO, April 17, 2022 - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 277,000 customers following back-to-back storms, including a damaging windstorm on Friday that caused 57 broken poles, 27 broken crossarms, as well as downed power lines and fallen trees on lines. Hydro One crews restored power to more than 140,000 customers within 24 hours of Friday's windstorm.

"We understand power outages bring life to a halt, which is why we are continuously improving our storm response while making smart investments in a resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity system to energize life for families, businesses and communities for years to come," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We thank our customers for their patience as our crews worked tirelessly, alongside our utility partners and contractors, to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible."

Hydro One thanks all of its utility partners and contractors who assisted with restoration efforts following the windstorm, including Durham High Voltage, EPCOR, ERTH Power, K-Line Construction Ltd., Lakeland Power Distribution Ltd., North Bay Hydro, Sproule Powerline Construction Ltd. and Valard Construction.

Hydro One encourages customers to restock their emergency kits following these storms to ensure they're prepared for an emergency or extended power outage. Customers can learn more about how to prepare for a storm here.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.