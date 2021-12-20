Hydro One crews restore power to more than 765,000 customers after back-to-back wind storms

TORONTO, December 20, 2021 - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 765,000 Hydro One customers affected by back-to-back wind storms, the first being one of the most significant storms since 2018 with winds of more than 100 km/h. The wind storms affected many of the same customers and caused substantial damage to electricity equipment including nearly 370 broken poles, more than 120 broken cross arms and 105 damaged transformers.

"Power outages disrupt productivity and bring life to a halt. We thank our customers for their unwavering patience as our crews worked tirelessly, alongside our utility partners and contractors, in difficult terrain and weather to restore their power," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We are always working to improve our storm response and we are making smart investments in a resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity system to energize life for families, businesses and communities for years to come."

Hydro One encourages customers to restock their emergency kits following these wind storms to ensure they're prepared for an emergency or extended power outage. Customers can learn more about how to prepare for a storm here.

Hydro One thanks all of its utility partners and contractors who assisted with restoration efforts during both storms, including: Alectra Utilities, Black & McDonald, Devries Power and Utilities, Dundas Power Line Ltd., Durham High Voltage, Elexicon Energy, Entegrus, ENWIN Utilities Ltd., EPCOR, ERTH Power, D.L. Hannon Inc., Hyline Utility Solutions, Holland Power Services, Hydro Ottawa, K-Line Construction Ltd., Lakeland Power Distribution Ltd., London Hydro, North Bay Hydro, Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc., Oakville Hydro, Orangeville Hydro, Ottawa River Power Corporation, PowerNorth, PowerTel Utilities Contractors Limited, Spark Power, Sproule Powerline Construction Ltd., Greater Sudbury Hydro Inc., T&T Line Construction Ltd., Tillsonburg Hydro Inc., and Valard Construction.

