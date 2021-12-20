Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hydro One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hydro One : crews restore power to more than 765,000 customers after back-to-back wind storms

12/20/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hydro One crews restore power to more than 765,000 customers after back-to-back wind storms

TORONTO, December 20, 2021 - Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 765,000 Hydro One customers affected by back-to-back wind storms, the first being one of the most significant storms since 2018 with winds of more than 100 km/h. The wind storms affected many of the same customers and caused substantial damage to electricity equipment including nearly 370 broken poles, more than 120 broken cross arms and 105 damaged transformers.

"Power outages disrupt productivity and bring life to a halt. We thank our customers for their unwavering patience as our crews worked tirelessly, alongside our utility partners and contractors, in difficult terrain and weather to restore their power," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We are always working to improve our storm response and we are making smart investments in a resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity system to energize life for families, businesses and communities for years to come."

Hydro One encourages customers to restock their emergency kits following these wind storms to ensure they're prepared for an emergency or extended power outage. Customers can learn more about how to prepare for a storm here.

Hydro One thanks all of its utility partners and contractors who assisted with restoration efforts during both storms, including: Alectra Utilities, Black & McDonald, Devries Power and Utilities, Dundas Power Line Ltd., Durham High Voltage, Elexicon Energy, Entegrus, ENWIN Utilities Ltd., EPCOR, ERTH Power, D.L. Hannon Inc., Hyline Utility Solutions, Holland Power Services, Hydro Ottawa, K-Line Construction Ltd., Lakeland Power Distribution Ltd., London Hydro, North Bay Hydro, Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc., Oakville Hydro, Orangeville Hydro, Ottawa River Power Corporation, PowerNorth, PowerTel Utilities Contractors Limited, Spark Power, Sproule Powerline Construction Ltd., Greater Sudbury Hydro Inc., T&T Line Construction Ltd., Tillsonburg Hydro Inc., and Valard Construction.

To learn more about the Hydro One's Investment Plan, including how the company plans to reduce the impact of power outages for its distribution customers by approximately 25 per cent, visit HydroOne.com/5YearInvestmentPlan.

-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYDRO ONE LIMITED
02:20pHYDRO ONE : crews restore power to more than 765,000 customers after back-to-back wind sto..
PU
12/13Extreme wind storm causes power outages to more than half a million Hydro One customers
AQ
12/13Hydro One encourages customers to prepare for potential power outages as high winds are..
AQ
12/13Hydro One Limited - Crews out in full force as wind storm knocks out power to approxima..
AQ
12/13Hydro One Limited - Extreme winds knock out power to 280,000 customers, nearly 210,000 ..
AQ
12/12Hydro One says wind storm leaves nearly 115,000 customers without power
RE
12/12Crews out in full force as wind storm knocks out power to approximately 450,000 custome..
AQ
12/11Extreme winds knock out power to 280,000 customers; nearly 210,000 customers still with..
AQ
12/08Alectra and Hydro One make critical investments to enhance power resiliency and support..
AQ
12/02Hydro One Inc. - Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire put a big charge into road trips, Elect..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYDRO ONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 421 M 5 731 M 5 731 M
Net income 2021 972 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2021 14 332 M 11 069 M 11 069 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 19 304 M 15 065 M 14 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 950
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydro One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,27 CAD
Average target price 32,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Poweska President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Chief Information Officer
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED12.64%15 065
NEXTERA ENERGY17.87%178 437
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.54%79 273
ENEL S.P.A.-18.49%77 293
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.81%70 837
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.68%67 873