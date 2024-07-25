Hydro One invests $80 million to improve power resiliency and reliability in Timmins and surrounding region

-Once complete, the multi-year investment that began in 2022 will strengthen the electricity network and support economic and community growth-

Timmins, ON, July 25, 2024 - Today, Hydro One announced the delivery of a new high-voltage transformer to Porcupine Transformer Station (TS) as part of an $80 million investment in the station. Porcupine TS is a critical connection point between northeast and northwest Ontario and once complete, the upgrades will strengthen reliability and resiliency of the electricity network in Timmins and surrounding region.

"As communities in northern Ontario continue to grow, it's important to invest in the local electricity system to ensure reliable power for homes and businesses," said Ryan Docherty, Vice President, Engineering and Construction Services, Hydro One. "Hydro One has a long history of operating a reliable transmission system and once this work is complete, it will strengthen the connections between the northeast and northwest and support the region as it continues to attract growth."

This is the second of three transformers making the more than 1,800-kilometre journey to Porcupine TS, with the third expected in late 2025. Weighing more than 205,000 kilograms, the new transformer is part of the station investment that also includes the upgrade and replacement of switches, system protection and telecommunication equipment.

Quotes:

"As we anticipate the growth of communities and industries in northern Ontario, our government remains committed to ensuring that we continue to meet the needs of businesses and our residents. Thanks to Hydro One's updated infrastructure, residents and businesses in Timmins and across the northeast can rely on dependable access to essential services." - George Pirie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins.

"We appreciate Hydro One's investment in critical infrastructure, as it will help to unlock the economic potential in our city. We have been actively working on initiatives that will encourage more individuals and businesses to choose Timmins as their home. It is important that we continue to provide reliable electricity to our communities to support increased density." - Michelle Boileau, Mayor of Timmins.

- 30 -

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

