Hydro One invests in new infrastructure to support power resiliency and reliability in Niagara Region

- Investment supports growing energy demands and enables economic growth -

Pelham, ON, July 26, 2023 - Today, Hydro One announced the completion of a critical investment at its Pelham Centre Distribution Station (DS) to improve power reliability and resiliency for residents in the Town of Pelham and surrounding areas. By building another power line to serve the community from this station, this $1.3 million investment also ensures the region remains an attractive place to invest, live and work.

"At Hydro One, we're committed to building a grid for the future in order to support local businesses, residents and the economy," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "We know that when the power goes out, life grinds to a halt. This investment will help energize life for Pelham and energy demands in the area for years to come."

The project, which started a year ago, included building a third distribution line and reconfiguring the distribution system. Thanks to a collaborative effort that included advocacy from local officials and feedback from the community, the constrain on the local system has been alleviated which is expected to improve reliability and the quality of power delivered to homes and businesses.

"Our government is working to ensure continued access to reliable, affordable, and clean electricity for Ontario's homes and businesses," said Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament, Niagara West. "I am pleased to see Hydro One invest in the distribution network as our community continues to grow."

"Our community is growing quickly, and our need for clean electricity is growing with it. I'm thrilled that Hydro One is making investments to support our community for generations to come," said Marvin Junkin, Mayor of Pelham. "It's important that we invest in upgrades to the system, and Hydro One has done just that."

-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.