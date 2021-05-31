Hydro One and Alectra exceed critical work targets and replace nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned at Newton Transmission Station

Hamilton, ON. May 31, 2021 - From May 7 to 12, Alectra and Hydro One collaborated to replace aging infrastructure at Newton Transmission Station to ensure a stable, safe and reliable supply of power to customers in the West-end of Hamilton. By bundling as much work as possible, Alectra and Hydro One reduced service disruption and completed upgrades to enhance power reliability in the region.

A Mobile Transformer Unit was energized at the station to keep customers connected to power and allow crews to safely complete the necessary replacements. While Hydro One originally planned to replace 30 insulators at the station that were more than 70 years old, a night crew was added to maximize the upgrades and replace a total of 265 units. This represents a modernization of approximately 60 per cent of the station's insulators.

Insulators are essential to maintaining electricity reliability and safety by stopping electricity in power lines from flowing down a pole or tower to the ground.

'We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we diverted feeders for the required work to proceed,' said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations at Alectra Utilities. 'These major improvements will enhance power reliability for Hamilton businesses and residential customers and minimize disruption for future planned work.'

'By working in tandem with Alectra, we were able to reduce service disruptions, bundle upgrades and replace aging infrastructure to enhance power reliability in Hamilton for years to come,' said Andrew Spencer, Vice President, Transmission and Stations, Hydro One. 'Crews worked around the clock to modernize Newton Transmission Station and replaced nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned.'

These replacements were part of plans to upgrade Alectra's distribution system and Hydro One's Transmission Station, supporting increasing electricity demand in Hamilton especially as residents work and study from home.

