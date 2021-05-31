Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hydro One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hydro One : and Alectra exceed critical work targets and replace nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned at Newton Transmission Station

05/31/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hydro One and Alectra exceed critical work targets and replace nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned at Newton Transmission Station

Hydro One and Alectra exceed critical work targets and replace nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned at Newton Transmission Station

Hamilton, ON. May 31, 2021 - From May 7 to 12, Alectra and Hydro One collaborated to replace aging infrastructure at Newton Transmission Station to ensure a stable, safe and reliable supply of power to customers in the West-end of Hamilton. By bundling as much work as possible, Alectra and Hydro One reduced service disruption and completed upgrades to enhance power reliability in the region.

A Mobile Transformer Unit was energized at the station to keep customers connected to power and allow crews to safely complete the necessary replacements. While Hydro One originally planned to replace 30 insulators at the station that were more than 70 years old, a night crew was added to maximize the upgrades and replace a total of 265 units. This represents a modernization of approximately 60 per cent of the station's insulators.

Insulators are essential to maintaining electricity reliability and safety by stopping electricity in power lines from flowing down a pole or tower to the ground.

'We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we diverted feeders for the required work to proceed,' said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations at Alectra Utilities. 'These major improvements will enhance power reliability for Hamilton businesses and residential customers and minimize disruption for future planned work.'

'By working in tandem with Alectra, we were able to reduce service disruptions, bundle upgrades and replace aging infrastructure to enhance power reliability in Hamilton for years to come,' said Andrew Spencer, Vice President, Transmission and Stations, Hydro One. 'Crews worked around the clock to modernize Newton Transmission Station and replaced nearly nine times the amount of equipment planned.'

These replacements were part of plans to upgrade Alectra's distribution system and Hydro One's Transmission Station, supporting increasing electricity demand in Hamilton especially as residents work and study from home.

-30-

Crews replaced aging infrastructure, including insulators seen above.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'attempt,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'will', 'can', 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson
Ashley.Trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYDRO ONE LIMITED
05:12pHYDRO ONE  : and Alectra exceed critical work targets and replace nearly nine ti..
PU
05/27HYDRO ONE  : is energizing life in Ontario by supporting local charities in need
AQ
05/26HYDRO ONE  : Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholder..
AQ
05/10HYDRO ONE  : Reports First Quarter Results
AQ
05/07HYDRO ONE  : reports $268M first-quarter profit, up from $225M a year ago
AQ
05/07HYDRO ONE  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings as Revenues Slide
MT
05/07HYDRO ONE  : Earnings Flash (H.TO) HYDRO ONE LIMITED Posts Q1 Diluted and Adjust..
MT
05/07HYDRO ONE  : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
05/07HYDRO ONE LIMITED  : Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend
PR
05/06HYDRO ONE  : Alectra Utilities and Hydro One collaborate to improve reliability ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 292 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
Net income 2021 934 M 774 M 774 M
Net Debt 2021 13 973 M 11 578 M 11 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 18 389 M 15 222 M 15 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 950
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydro One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 31,75 CAD
Last Close Price 30,74 CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Poweska President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Chief Information Officer
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED7.29%15 212
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.09%143 617
ENEL S.P.A.-1.61%100 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.38%87 245
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.46%77 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 668