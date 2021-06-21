Hydro One announces 2020-2021 recipients of the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 - Today, to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, Hydro One continued its longstanding tradition of supporting student leaders by announcing the 2020-2021 recipients of the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship. Twenty Indigenous students enrolled in electricity-related programs will receive $10,000 and be considered for a summer work term at Hydro One.

'We are committed to supporting Indigenous education and to creating a more inclusive work environment,' said Penny Favel, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. 'We know the key to our success is building a workforce that reflects the communities where we work and live, and we congratulate and celebrate these recipients as Indigenous leaders for their achievements and the bright futures ahead of them.'

Hydro One congratulates all recipients of the 2020-2021 Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship and recognizes their hard work and dedication, while facing the unique challenges of remote learning during a global pandemic.

The 2020-2021 scholarship recipients are:

Aaryn Zoccole from Eagle Lake First Nation, studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toronto

Ashley Nadjiwon from Wiikwemikoong First Nation and Dokis First Nation, enrolled in the Master of Indigenous Relations program at Laurentian University

Caleb Cronin from Beausoleil First Nation, studying Electrical Engineering at the University of Ottawa

Connor Lafortune from Dokis First Nation, enrolled in the Indigenous Studies program at Laurentian University

Emilie McDonald from Métis Nation of Ontario, studying Civil Engineering at Queen's University

Faith Desmoulin from Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, enrolled the Indigenous Studies program at York University

Jordan Sickles from Oneida Nation of the Thames, studying Business Administration at St. Clair College

Jordan St. Amand from Métis Nation of Ontario, studying Electrical Engineering at the University of Western Ontario

Katie Baltzer from Métis Nation of Ontario, enrolled in the Indigenous Studies program at Laurentian University

Krystal Abotossaway from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation and Chippewas of Rama First Nation, pursuing a Master's degree in Human Resources at York University

Lauren McConnell from Six Nations of the Grand River, enrolled in the Business Administration program at Wilfrid Laurier University

Liam Shannon-Rhéaume from Métis Nation of Ontario, studying Accounting at Laurentian University

Lucas Viverios from Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, studying Communications at Wilfrid Laurier University

Lucille Joyce-Mary Dokis from Dokis First Nation, enrolled in the Indigenous Bachelor of Education program at Trent University

McKenzie Dorn from Wapole Island First Nation, studying Mechanical Engineering at Carleton University

Preston Biedermann from Moose Cree First Nation, enrolled in the Business Administration program at Nipissing University

Roderick Wigwas from Gull Bay First Nation, enrolled in the Business Administration program at Confederation College

Sarah Vanberkel from Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce program at McMaster University

Lizabelle (Stacey) Rae from North Caribou Lake First Nation, enrolled in the Native Child and Family Services Program at Confederation College

Trenton Tong from Métis Nation of Ontario, studying Computer Science at Carleton University

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. Applications for the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship can be completed online at https://indspirefunding.ca/hydro-one/ and must be received by February 1, August 1, and November 1 each year. Recipients are selected by a panel composed of First Nations, Inuit and Métis professionals.

