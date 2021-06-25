Hydro One prepares for potential power outages as weather forecast calls for thunderstorms and heavy rain

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 - Hydro One crews are ready to respond to power outages that may occur due to thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in parts of Ontario, including Huntsville, Bracebridge and Minden, today and into the weekend. The company is urging customers to prepare for potential power outages by restocking family emergency kits and signing up in advance for outage alerts to stay up to date on power outage information.

Based on the company's outage prediction tool, Hydro One crews are in position, ready to assess damage and safely restore power to customers. Customers can report power outages online through the company's outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Emergency preparedness kit

Below are some tips on what to include in your family's emergency preparedness kit:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and extended battery packs

Tracking power outages

Hydro One's outage tools provide customers with updates on the status of their power outage as well as helpful tips and news. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by crews. Our outage tools are up-dated as information comes in from crews on-the-ground, so that customers always have the latest information.

Stay safe during a power outage

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

