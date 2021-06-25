Log in
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
Hydro One : prepares for potential power outages as weather forecast calls for thunderstorms and heavy rain

06/25/2021 | 10:31pm EDT
Hydro One prepares for potential power outages as weather forecast calls for thunderstorms and heavy rain

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 - Hydro One crews are ready to respond to power outages that may occur due to thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in parts of Ontario, including Huntsville, Bracebridge and Minden, today and into the weekend. The company is urging customers to prepare for potential power outages by restocking family emergency kits and signing up in advance for outage alerts to stay up to date on power outage information.

Based on the company's outage prediction tool, Hydro One crews are in position, ready to assess damage and safely restore power to customers. Customers can report power outages online through the company's outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Emergency preparedness kit
Below are some tips on what to include in your family's emergency preparedness kit:

  • Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets
  • A manual can opener
  • Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio
  • Cash
  • First aid kit and medical items
  • Blankets
  • Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235
  • Fully charged cellphone and extended battery packs

Tracking power outages
Hydro One's outage tools provide customers with updates on the status of their power outage as well as helpful tips and news. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by crews. Our outage tools are up-dated as information comes in from crews on-the-ground, so that customers always have the latest information.

Stay safe during a power outage
Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 02:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
