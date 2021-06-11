Log in
HYDRO ONE LIMITED

Hydro One : releases draft Environmental Study Report for the Chatham to Lakeshore Line

06/11/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
TORONTO, June 11, 2021 - Today, Hydro One released its draft Environmental Study Report (ESR) for the Chatham to Lakeshore Line project, providing an opportunity for community review and comment on the Class Environmental Assessment (EA) process. The report will be available for a 60-day period, ending August 10, 2021. The draft ESR summarizes the project initiatives to date, including engagement undertaken, the route identification, evaluation and selection process, and determining anticipated environmental effects.

Community members can review the report electronically and comment here: https://www.hydroone.com/chatham-to-lakeshore.

'Engaging with communities has been a major driver of our planning and development of the Chatham to Lakeshore Line,' said Daniel Levitan, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Hydro One. 'We are committed to building critical electricity infrastructure to help spur economic growth in southwestern Ontario by attracting businesses, creating meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous communities, supporting local supply chains and creating local jobs.'

As part of the planning process, Hydro One hosted three virtual discussions with residents, provided regular updates through community notices and organized additional engagements with farmers, Indigenous communities, elected officials, community members and businesses. As a result of environmental, technical information and community feedback collected, Route Alternative 2A was selected as the preferred route for the new transmission line. Hydro One has and will continue to engage with Indigenous communities, elected officials and property owners to gather feedback and inform the development of the new line.

'As we continue planning for the construction of the new line, we remain committed to investing in the regional economy by buying local goods and services,' said Levitan.

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) forecasts demonstrate a remarkable rate of growth in Essex County, where electricity demand is expected to triple from 2018 to 2026. The Chatham to Lakeshore Line, which will extend between the Municipalities of Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, would address this immediate need by increasing the amount of available power to the region by approximately 400 megawatts - the equivalent of energizing a community the size of Windsor.

- 30 -

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'attempt,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'will', 'can', 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
