Hydro One : releases draft Environmental Study Report for the Chatham to Lakeshore Line

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 - Today, Hydro One released its draft Environmental Study Report (ESR) for the Chatham to Lakeshore Line project, providing an opportunity for community review and comment on the Class Environmental Assessment (EA) process. The report will be available for a 60-day period, ending August 10, 2021. The draft ESR summarizes the project initiatives to date, including engagement undertaken, the route identification, evaluation and selection process, and determining anticipated environmental effects.

Community members can review the report electronically and comment here: https://www.hydroone.com/chatham-to-lakeshore.

'Engaging with communities has been a major driver of our planning and development of the Chatham to Lakeshore Line,' said Daniel Levitan, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Hydro One. 'We are committed to building critical electricity infrastructure to help spur economic growth in southwestern Ontario by attracting businesses, creating meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous communities, supporting local supply chains and creating local jobs.'

As part of the planning process, Hydro One hosted three virtual discussions with residents, provided regular updates through community notices and organized additional engagements with farmers, Indigenous communities, elected officials, community members and businesses. As a result of environmental, technical information and community feedback collected, Route Alternative 2A was selected as the preferred route for the new transmission line. Hydro One has and will continue to engage with Indigenous communities, elected officials and property owners to gather feedback and inform the development of the new line.

'As we continue planning for the construction of the new line, we remain committed to investing in the regional economy by buying local goods and services,' said Levitan.

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) forecasts demonstrate a remarkable rate of growth in Essex County, where electricity demand is expected to triple from 2018 to 2026. The Chatham to Lakeshore Line, which will extend between the Municipalities of Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, would address this immediate need by increasing the amount of available power to the region by approximately 400 megawatts - the equivalent of energizing a community the size of Windsor.

