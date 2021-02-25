Log in
HYDRO ONE LIMITED

Hydro One : selects preferred route for the new Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line

02/25/2021
Hydro One selects preferred route for the new Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line

Residents are invited to learn more about the preferred route by visiting the online open house and attending a virtual live presentation and discussion on March 11

TORONTO, February 25, 2021 - Today, Hydro One announced route 2A as the preferred route for the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line. This decision was guided by extensive community engagement and input received from First Nations and Haudenosaunee communities, government agencies, elected officials, interest groups and businesses, as well as the collection of environmental and technical information, as part of the Class Environmental Assessment process.

'As we reach this significant milestone in the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line, we are one step closer to supporting the incredible industry and community growth in the region,' said Daniel Levitan, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Hydro One. 'As this critical infrastructure project progresses, we look forward to continuing our close work with residents, communities, businesses and elected officials.'

Hydro One will continue to engage with residents and work closely with property owners to inform the project's next steps. Residents are invited to learn more about how the route was selected and provide feedback on the project by visiting the online open house and attending a live virtual presentation and discussion on March 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The new transmission line will support local industries looking to expand and directly address the need for more power in the region while providing certainty for long-term planning and growth. The Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line will increase the amount of available power to the region by approximately 400 megawatts, the equivalent of energizing a community the size of Windsor.

To meet growing demand for electricity, Hydro One has constructed two new transmission stations in Leamington and is currently building two additional high-voltage transmission stations in the region. Through these investments, Hydro One plans to build a safe, strong and reliable transmission network to support residents, local jobs and fast-growing industries heavily dependent on electricity, including the agricultural and food processing sectors.

More information about the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line and Class Environmental Assessment can be found at: www.HydroOne.com/Chatham-to-Lakeshore

-30-

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'attempt,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'will', 'can', 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 22:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 937 M 5 515 M 5 515 M
Net income 2020 1 779 M 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net Debt 2020 13 593 M 10 806 M 10 806 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Yield 2020 3,76%
Capitalization 15 968 M 12 759 M 12 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 730
Free-Float 52,7%
