Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hydro One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
36.81 CAD   +0.88%
01/06Power restored in Toronto after outage left the city in dark
RE
2022With more than 430,000 customers restored since the start of the winter storm, Hydro One crews continue to make progress as roads reopen
AQ
2022Thousands of Canadians still in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power restored in Toronto after outage left the city in dark

01/06/2023 | 08:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Power was restored in Toronto after multiple outages left large parts of the city in the dark on Friday evening.

Toronto Hydro first tweeted about the outages around 5:40 p.m. It said that the issue arose from loss of supply from Ontario's biggest electricity distribution company Hydro one.

Hydro One told Reuters that it first experienced an outage at Ellesmere Transmission System which was impacting Toronto Hydro. "Crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outage," it added.

At its peak, about 40,000 customers were impacted, CBC reported, citing the electric utility.

More than an hour later, Toronto Hydro said that all power had been restored without providing the cause of disruption.

Dozens of Hydro One customers took to Twitter to report electricity outages in their area.

Toronto police said the outages affected Scarborough and the Lawrence-Eglinton area.

Toronto Hydro did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about HYDRO ONE LIMITED
01/06Power restored in Toronto after outage left the city in dark
RE
2022With more than 430,000 customers restored since the start of the winter storm, Hydro On..
AQ
2022Thousands of Canadians still in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
AQ
2022With more than 430,000 customers restored since the start of the winter storm, Hydro On..
AQ
2022Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
AQ
2022Hydro One crews continue to restore power on Christmas day; more than 377,000 customers..
AQ
2022Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
AQ
2022Hydro One crews battle extreme conditions to restore power to more than 230,000 custome..
AQ
2022The latest news on winter storms complicating holiday travel across Canada
AQ
2022Hydro One restores power to more than 110,000 customers across the province; more outag..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYDRO ONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 662 M 5 689 M 5 689 M
Net income 2022 1 011 M 751 M 751 M
Net Debt 2022 14 628 M 10 861 M 10 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 22 039 M 16 363 M 16 363 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 260
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydro One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDRO ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,81 CAD
Average target price 36,04 CAD
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Herbert Sheffield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Brad Mitchell Bowness Vice President-Transmission & Stations
David Lebeter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDRO ONE LIMITED1.49%16 363
NEXTERA ENERGY0.06%164 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.26%79 517
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.31%76 550
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.23%72 946
ENEL S.P.A.8.91%58 585