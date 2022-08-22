Hydro Power Technologies : 3rd Quarter Financials for Period Ending June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding was:
Common Stock:
212,502,936
Preferred Series A
110
Preferred Series B
0
Preferred Series C
0
Preferred Series D
0
Preferred Series E
4,043,213
Preferred Series F
0
As of March 31, 2022 the number of shares outstanding was:
Common Stock:
212,502,936
Preferred Series A
110
Preferred Series B
0
Preferred Series C
0
Preferred Series D
0
Preferred Series E
4,043,213
Preferred Series F
0
As of September 30, 2021, the most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
Common Stock:
212,502,936
Preferred Series A
110
Preferred Series B
0
Preferred Series C
0
Preferred Series D
0
Preferred Series E
4,043,213
Preferred Series F
0
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
The exact name of the issuer is Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change.
The Issuer current standing in the State of Wyoming is Active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Zuc Energy, SRL, Milan Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Zuc Energy SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional One Million Five Hundred Thousand ($1,500,000) of capital for development of the Zuc Energy technology. https://zucenergy.com/
On March 8, 2021, Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with ITACAR SRL whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Ninety Percent (90%) the ownership of ITACAR SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for additional equipment. https://www.itacar-mobility.com
On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Bioenerzyme, SRL, of Milan, Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Bioenerzyme SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for development of the Bioenerzyme SRL. www.bioenerzyme.it
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. 4200 Morris Drive
Burlington, ONT L7L5L6 Canada www.hydropowertechnologies.com 888-993-0989info@hydropowertechnologies.com
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N.A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PYBX
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
72811U309
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000,000
as of date: June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
212,502,936
as of date: June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
74,091,936
as of date: June 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
427
as of date: June 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer Company (See Note)
6725 Via Austin Pkwy, Suite 300
Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Phone:
800-785-7782
Email:
info@pacificstocktransfer.com
Note: On March 29, 2021, the Issuer changed the Transfer Agent from Mountain Share Transfer to Pacific Stock Transfer, Company, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date October 1, 2019
Common: 1,056,592,936
Preferred Series A
110
Preferred Series B
0
Preferred Series C
0
Preferred Series D
0
Preferred Series E
4,054,879
Preferred Series F
0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were issued
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted as
Registration
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at a
to (entities must
cash or debt
of this filing.
Type.
cancellation,
($/per
discount to
have individual with
conversion)
-
shares returned
share) at
market
voting / investment
OR-
Nature
to treasury)
Issuance
price at the
control disclosed).
of Services
time of
Provided
issuance?
(Yes/No)
01/01/2020
Cancellation,
500,000,000
common
.0001
No
Mountain Share
SPA Agreement
restricted
shares returned
Transfer as
between Hydro
to treasury
Trustee**
Power
Technologies, Inc.
and Playbox(US)
Inc.
03/26/2020
New issuance,
17,499,000
Common
.0001
Np
PatientTrac
Preferred stock
Unrestricted
4(a)1
conversion
Limited#
conversion.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hydro Power Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:55:05 UTC.