    PYBX   US44882R1014

HYDRO POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PYBX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:23 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.0299 USD    0.00%
Hydro Power Technologies : 3rd Quarter Financials for Period Ending June 30, 2022

08/22/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
HYDRO POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

________________________

Third Quarter Report for the Period Ending

June 30, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

HYDRO POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

4200 Morris Drive

Burlington, ONT L7L5L6 Canada www.hydropowertechnologies.com 888-993-0989

https://www.hydropowertechnologies.com/

info@hydropowertechnologies.com

SIC CODE 4911

3rd Quarter Report for the

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding was:

Common Stock:

212,502,936

Preferred Series A

110

Preferred Series B

0

Preferred Series C

0

Preferred Series D

0

Preferred Series E

4,043,213

Preferred Series F

0

As of March 31, 2022 the number of shares outstanding was:

Common Stock:

212,502,936

Preferred Series A

110

Preferred Series B

0

Preferred Series C

0

Preferred Series D

0

Preferred Series E

4,043,213

Preferred Series F

0

As of September 30, 2021, the most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

Common Stock:

212,502,936

Preferred Series A

110

Preferred Series B

0

Preferred Series C

0

Preferred Series D

0

Preferred Series E

4,043,213

Preferred Series F

0

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The exact name of the issuer is Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change.

The Issuer current standing in the State of Wyoming is Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Zuc Energy, SRL, Milan Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Zuc Energy SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional One Million Five Hundred Thousand ($1,500,000) of capital for development of the Zuc Energy technology. https://zucenergy.com/

On March 8, 2021, Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with ITACAR SRL whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Ninety Percent (90%) the ownership of ITACAR SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for additional equipment. https://www.itacar-mobility.com

On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Bioenerzyme, SRL, of Milan, Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Bioenerzyme SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for development of the Bioenerzyme SRL. www.bioenerzyme.it

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. 4200 Morris Drive

Burlington, ONT L7L5L6 Canada www.hydropowertechnologies.com 888-993-0989info@hydropowertechnologies.com

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N.A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

PYBX

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

72811U309

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000,000

as of date: June 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

212,502,936

as of date: June 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

74,091,936

as of date: June 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

427

as of date: June 30, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer Company (See Note)

6725 Via Austin Pkwy, Suite 300

Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

Phone:

800-785-7782

Email:

info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Note: On March 29, 2021, the Issuer changed the Transfer Agent from Mountain Share Transfer to Pacific Stock Transfer, Company, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date October 1, 2019

Common: 1,056,592,936

Preferred Series A

110

Preferred Series B

0

Preferred Series C

0

Preferred Series D

0

Preferred Series E

4,054,879

Preferred Series F

0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were issued

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted as

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

to (entities must

cash or debt

of this filing.

Type.

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

have individual with

conversion)

-

shares returned

share) at

market

voting / investment

OR-

Nature

to treasury)

Issuance

price at the

control disclosed).

of Services

time of

Provided

issuance?

(Yes/No)

01/01/2020

Cancellation,

500,000,000

common

.0001

No

Mountain Share

SPA Agreement

restricted

shares returned

Transfer as

between Hydro

to treasury

Trustee**

Power

Technologies, Inc.

and Playbox(US)

Inc.

03/26/2020

New issuance,

17,499,000

Common

.0001

Np

PatientTrac

Preferred stock

Unrestricted

4(a)1

conversion

Limited#

conversion.

  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hydro Power Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Michael Shamber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin B. Lucyshyn Chief Financial Officer
John Anthony Versfelt Director
Darren K. Timmer Secretary
Karim Kanji Advisor
