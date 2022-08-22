Hydro Power Technologies : 3rd Quarter Financials for Period Ending June 30, 2022

HYDRO POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ________________________ Third Quarter Report for the Period Ending June 30, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines HYDRO POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 4200 Morris Drive Burlington, ONT L7L5L6 Canada www.hydropowertechnologies.com 888-993-0989 https://www.hydropowertechnologies.com/ info@hydropowertechnologies.com SIC CODE 4911 3rd Quarter Report for the For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding was: Common Stock: 212,502,936 Preferred Series A 110 Preferred Series B 0 Preferred Series C 0 Preferred Series D 0 Preferred Series E 4,043,213 Preferred Series F 0 As of March 31, 2022 the number of shares outstanding was: Common Stock: 212,502,936 Preferred Series A 110 Preferred Series B 0 Preferred Series C 0 Preferred Series D 0 Preferred Series E 4,043,213 Preferred Series F 0 As of September 30, 2021, the most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: Common Stock: 212,502,936 Preferred Series A 110 Preferred Series B 0 Preferred Series C 0 Preferred Series D 0 Preferred Series E 4,043,213 Preferred Series F 0 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The exact name of the issuer is Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): We were incorporated as Boyd Holdings Inc. on April 1, 2005, in the State of Nevada. On March 24, 2006, the name was changed to Playbox (US) Inc. On April 8, 2020, the name of the Company was changed to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. On March 12, 2021, FINRA granted the Application for the Name Change. The Issuer current standing in the State of Wyoming is Active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Zuc Energy, SRL, Milan Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Zuc Energy SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional One Million Five Hundred Thousand ($1,500,000) of capital for development of the Zuc Energy technology. https://zucenergy.com/

On March 8, 2021, Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with ITACAR SRL whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Ninety Percent (90%) the ownership of ITACAR SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for additional equipment. https://www.itacar-mobility.com On March 5, 2021. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. completed an agreement with Bioenerzyme, SRL, of Milan, Italy, whereby Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. acquired Fifty Percent (50%) the ownership of Bioenerzyme SRL for shares in PYBX and Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. agreement to provide a Private Placement Memorandum to raise and an additional Five Hundred Thousand ($500,000) of capital for development of the Bioenerzyme SRL. www.bioenerzyme.it The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. 4200 Morris Drive Burlington, ONT L7L5L6 Canada www.hydropowertechnologies.com 888-993-0989info@hydropowertechnologies.com Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N.A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: PYBX Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 72811U309 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000,000 as of date: June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 212,502,936 as of date: June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 74,091,936 as of date: June 30, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 427 as of date: June 30, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.