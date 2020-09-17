Hydro66 Sign Novanus for High Performance H66cloud

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company"), the green cloud infrastructure company, today announced they have signed a multi-year agreement with Novanus (https://novanus.solutions) to deliver High Performance green cloud infrastructure. Novanus will utilise Hydro66's ultra-green Data Center facilities and H66cloud platform in Sweden ideal for AI, Big Data, Deep Learning, and Rendering.

David Rowe, CEO Hydro66, commented "Novanus are a fast growing German I.T. solutions and infrastructure company with a commitment to high standards and green ethics so we are delighted to bring them to our platform and facility in Sweden where we can grow together."

Jörg Weishaupt, CEO Novanus Solutions, commented, "We chose the Hydro66 platform for it's green credentials but also excellent value and strong support team to deliver on our requirements of Cloud Compute at scale. We look forward to growing our platform with Hydro66 and a long term mutually beneficial partnership."

About Novanus

Novanus Solutions are an IT Services company based in Erlangen, Germany. They specialise in IT consulting with deep competence in Cloud, Big Data and Open Source solutions. Their team of experienced specialists in the fields of design, architecture, development and system administration, bundle many competencies in order to deliver solutions on time, on budget and exceeding client expectations.

About Hydro66

Most of us agree that the planet could do with a little help right now. Yet it seems fairly obvious that the data universe continues to grow and consume ever more resources. And of course we are all conscious of value for money.

The team at H66 are on a mission to create a new benchmark for sustainable and responsible cloud infrastructure. We chose Boden in Sweden to create a template for best practice, the greenest and the most power-efficient cloud infrastructure we could build. Boden is "probably the best" location for a green data center in the world. More than plenty hydropower, perfect climate for cooling all those hot servers, natural electricity grid redundancy and reliability and super-connected.

We hope you will join our ultra-green cloud infrastructure quest and help the planet breathe a little easier.

Born in Boden, CO2 not included. www.hydro66.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison

Chief Commercial Officer, Hydro66

paul.morrison@hydro66.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63972