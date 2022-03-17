Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCD   AU0000074742

HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED

(HCD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 11:53:57 pm EDT
0.012 AUD    --.--%
06:31pHYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : Application for quotation of securities - HCD
PU
03/07HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : HCD Right Issue Presentation
PU
02/14HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : Proposed issue of securities - HCD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydrocarbon Dynamics : Application for quotation of securities - HCD

03/17/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HCD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

73,780,620

18/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75117387354

1.3

ASX issuer code

HCD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

16-Feb-2022 17:02

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

securities - HCD

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Shortfall placement of up to 72,983,343 fully paid ordinary shares

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

HCD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

18/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

73,780,620

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED
06:31pHYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : Application for quotation of securities - HCD
PU
03/07HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : HCD Right Issue Presentation
PU
02/14HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS : Proposed issue of securities - HCD
PU
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics to Test Well Flow Technology in Texas
MT
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited Receives First Order for HCD Multi-Flow to Be Used in A Wa..
CI
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics' Technology Improves Well Flow Performance Based on Cooper Basin T..
MT
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics' After-Tax Loss Widens in H1
MT
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Hydrocarbon Dynamics To Sell Utah Oils Sands Project
MT
2021Valkor LLC entered into an agreement to acquire interests in the Utah oil sands project..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,18 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2020 -2,05 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net cash 2020 2,44 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,28 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 123x
EV / Sales 2020 49,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Peter Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nicholas Castellano Chief Technical Officer & Executive Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Julie Edwards Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED-7.69%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.37%123 221
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.66%68 150
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.21%66 149
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY26.63%55 939
CNOOC LIMITED14.45%52 468