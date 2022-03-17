Hydrocarbon Dynamics : Application for quotation of securities - HCD
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
HCD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
73,780,620
18/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HYDROCARBON DYNAMICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
75117387354
1.3
ASX issuer code
HCD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/3/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
16-Feb-2022 17:02
Update - Update - Proposed issue of
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)
securities - HCD
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Shortfall placement of up to 72,983,343 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
HCD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
18/3/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%

Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
73,780,620
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01100000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

