HRS: amendment to framework agreement with pHYnix

June 21, 2024 at 08:55 am EDT

HRS announces that it has signed an amendment to the January 19, 2023 framework agreement with pHYnix: HRS will now deliver three 1-tonne/day HRS40 and three 200 kg/day HRS14 plants to pHYnix before the end of 2027.



These six plants, worth a total of 12.5 million euros, have been in production since 2023. The partners have agreed on a new payment schedule, between June 2024 and December 2027.



The order for two additional HRS40 stations with a capacity of 1 ton/day included in the initial framework agreement has been withdrawn. HRS will redirect these stations to other orders currently under negotiation, with similar or similar characteristics.



In addition, a strategic partnership has been signed with pHYnix to promote the development of HRS station sales, particularly in new markets, an agreement valid until the end of 2027.



