HRS: amendment to framework agreement with pHYnix
These six plants, worth a total of 12.5 million euros, have been in production since 2023. The partners have agreed on a new payment schedule, between June 2024 and December 2027.
The order for two additional HRS40 stations with a capacity of 1 ton/day included in the initial framework agreement has been withdrawn. HRS will redirect these stations to other orders currently under negotiation, with similar or similar characteristics.
In addition, a strategic partnership has been signed with pHYnix to promote the development of HRS station sales, particularly in new markets, an agreement valid until the end of 2027.
