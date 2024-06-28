HRS: contract for large-capacity station

HRS (Hydrogen ReFueling Solutions) announces that it has been selected to supply, commission and maintain a large-capacity hydrogen refueling station, as part of a program to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy mobility.



This HRS40 station, with a capacity of 1 tonne of hydrogen per day, will be equipped with innovative and specific tank filling protocols, guaranteeing optimum efficiency and safety. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2025.



'This strategic project marks a significant step forward in the development of hydrogen infrastructures for heavy mobility in France, and consolidates HRS's position as a leader in the sector', explains the company.



