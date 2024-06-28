HRS: contract for large-capacity station
This HRS40 station, with a capacity of 1 tonne of hydrogen per day, will be equipped with innovative and specific tank filling protocols, guaranteeing optimum efficiency and safety. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2025.
'This strategic project marks a significant step forward in the development of hydrogen infrastructures for heavy mobility in France, and consolidates HRS's position as a leader in the sector', explains the company.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction