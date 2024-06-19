HRS: first order for a station outside Europe

HRS (Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions) announces its first order for an HRS14 hydrogen station (200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour station) outside Europe, for a project developer in Saudi Arabia.



The HRS14 station will supply a planned fleet of 20 buses and light vehicles from July 2024. The companies intend to communicate further after installation of the station in the second half of 2024.



This order marks a 'decisive step in HRS's strategy of international development in high-potential areas, particularly in the Middle East, with numerous commercial opportunities identified in the region'.



