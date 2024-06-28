HRS WINS STRATEGIC CONTRACT

FOR 1 TONNE/DAY HRS40 PLANT

Grenoble, 29 June 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has been selected to supply, commission and maintain a large- capacity hydrogen refueling station. This project is part of an ambitious program to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy mobility.

HRS will be in charge of deploying an HRS40 station with a capacity of 1 tonne of hydrogen per day, which will be equipped with innovative and specific tank filling protocols, guaranteeing optimum efficiency and safety. HRS will also be responsible for the complete installation of the station, including the necessary distribution and storage infrastructure.

The refuelling station is scheduled to come into service at the end of 2025. HRS is also committed to ensuring the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of this facility, guaranteeing its long-term performance and reliability. This strategic project marks a significant step in the development of hydrogen infrastructure for heavy-duty mobility in France and consolidates HRS 's position as a leader in the sector.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, comments: " We are proud to have been chosen for a new high-capacitymodular H40 station, this time dedicated to heavy mobility. This success is tangible proof of our ability to constantly innovate and offer large-scalemodular solutions. We are one of the few players on the market capable of providing a comprehensive response to the refuelling needs of carbon-freetransporters, particularly when it comes to large-capacitystations. I would like to warmly thank all our teams for their dedication and exceptional work. Their commitment and expertise are at the heart of our success and our ability to meet the challenges of the energy transition. Together, we continue to pave the way for a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future.

