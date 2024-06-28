Grenoble, 29 June 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has been selected to supply, commission and maintain a large-capacity hydrogen refueling station. This project is part of an ambitious program to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy mobility.

HRS will be in charge of deploying an HRS40 station with a capacity of 1 tonne of hydrogen per day, which will be equipped with innovative and specific tank filling protocols, guaranteeing optimum efficiency and safety. HRS will also be responsible for the complete installation of the station, including the necessary distribution and storage infrastructure.

The refuelling station is scheduled to come into service at the end of 2025. HRS is also committed to ensuring the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of this facility, guaranteeing its long-term performance and reliability. This strategic project marks a significant step in the development of hydrogen infrastructure for heavy-duty mobility in France and consolidates HRS 's position as a leader in the sector.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, comments: " We are proud to have been chosen for a new high-capacity modular H40 station, this time dedicated to heavy mobility. This success is tangible proof of our ability to constantly innovate and offer large-scale modular solutions. We are one of the few players on the market capable of providing a comprehensive response to the refuelling needs of carbon-free transporters, particularly when it comes to large-capacity stations. I would like to warmly thank all our teams for their dedication and exceptional work. Their commitment and expertise are at the heart of our success and our ability to meet the challenges of the energy transition. Together, we continue to pave the way for a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future.

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tonnes/day.

A pure player, from design to commissioning of the stations, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also proposes a complete range of services, including maintenance an on-call support 24/7/365. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from its state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 18 200 kg/day stations, giving a combined capacity of nearly 4 tonnes/day. All the refueling stations are equipped with dual-pressure pumps and nozzles for 350 bar, 350 HF, and 700 bar, thus catering to the full range of hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

During the 2022/2023 fiscal year, HRS achieved a turnover of €30.1 million, growing by +77%, and aims to achieve a turnover of €85 million by 2026, incorporating recurring revenue streams from services associated with its continuously expanding installed base.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr/en/

