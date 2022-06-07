Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Hydrogen Refueling Solutions
  News
  Summary
    ALHRS   FR0014001PM5

HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS

(ALHRS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/07 11:35:08 am EDT
20.68 EUR   -3.81%
11:10aHYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS : HRS wins the Euronext 2021 best IPO award in the Small and Mid Cap category
AN
03:00aHydrogen-Refueling-Solutions, Burckhardt Compression Sign Supply Deal Forr Diaphragm Compressors
MT
01:42aHYDROGEN REFUELING : HRS and Burckhardt Compression accelerate their partnership for large-capacity hydrogen stations
PU
Hydrogen Refueling Solutions : HRS wins the Euronext 2021 best IPO award in the Small and Mid Cap category

06/07/2022 | 11:10am EDT
HRS wins the Euronext 2021 best IPO award in the Small & Mid Cap category

Grenoble, June 7, 2022 – HRS, a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, obtained the Euronext 2021 Best IPO Award in the Small & Mid Cap category at the 10th annual Euronext conference held on June 7, 2022 in Paris.

The annual Grands Prix des Marchés Boursiers, awarded by Euronext, serve to highlight the most outstanding transactions in their respective sectors and to foster best practices in the marketplace. The winner in each category is chosen by a panel of experts based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

At this year's event, four awards were presented: two in the IPO category (Small & Mid Cap and Large Cap) and two for equity financing transactions (Small & Mid Cap and Large Cap).

The award recognizes the success of HRS's IPO, the largest to date on Euronext Growth®. It will be remembered that the transaction carried out in February 2021 was a tremendous success, enabling HRS to raise €97.3 million. The success was driven by leading French and international institutional investors, together with a significant number of retail investors. This was reflected in overall demand representing 5.7 times the initial offering.

The award is especially significant for HRS in that 2021 saw a record number of IPOs, with 33 transactions on Euronext and Euronext Growth.

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman and CEO of HRS and Olivier Dhez, Deputy CEO of HRS, said: “We are immensely proud to have won this award for the Best Small & Mid Cap IPO in 2021, at the Euronext Grands Prix des Marchés Boursiers. It rewards the largest fundraising transaction on Euronext Growth since its creation. We would once again like to thank investors for their confidence and the great enthusiasm that has greeted our project, as well as all the partners that assisted us and contributed to the transaction's success.

The funds raised have already enabled us to considerably accelerate our development and to play a major role in promoting the use of hydrogen in transportation. We will step up the pace further over the coming months, with large-capacity stations capable of delivering 1 or more tonnes of hydrogen a day. Manufactured in our future industrial site, these stations, the most advanced on the market, will enable us to further consolidate our position as sector leader in France and one of the largest manufacturers in Europe.”

PARTNERS IN THE SUCCESS OF THE TRANSACTION

GILBERT DUPONT
GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE		 PORTZAMPARC
BNP PARIBAS GROUP		 LAZARD FIELDFISHER
BK AVOCATS D'AFFAIRES
Global Coordinator,
Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner,
Listing Sponsor		 Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner Adviser Legal advisers
PARENTHESE FINANCE CONSEILS D'EXPERTS BBM GROUPE
MAZARS		 ACTUS
finance & communication
Financial adviser Accountants Statutory
auditors		 Financial communication

 

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market.  At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. A new 14,300m2 production unit, planned for the fall of 2022, in the Grenoble metropolitan area in Champagnier (Isère), will increase HRS's production capacity to 180 stations per year.

The Company posted 2020/2021 revenue of €10.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 79 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

 

CONTACTS HRS

 

Investor Relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Grégoire SAINT-MARC
hrs@actus.fr
Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 94		 Press Relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne Catherine BONJOUR
acbonjour@actus.fr
Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 93

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xp2clJeal26axp1wapaanJKVmWtqyGfIa2WVnGZqYpybb3Jnx5pia5eaZnBlnmVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74901-06_07-meilleure-ipo_uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
