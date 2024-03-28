SEVEN AND HRS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

TO INSTALL UP TO 5 HRS40 STATIONS OF 1 TONNE/DAY

Grenoble, 28 March 2024 - HRS, the French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refuelling stations, and SEVEN, a key player in the energy transition, have announced their partnership to install up to 5 hydrogen stations by 2025.

The SEVEN Group specialises in renewable fuels, and more specifically, BioGNC (Compressed Natural Gas) and BioH2 (green hydrogen). Founded in 2017, SEVEN, an investor, developer and operator of "green multi-energy" stations for road and sea transport, works with both private and public structures.

SEVEN currently operates around twenty stations distributing renewable fuels. Several additional stations are under construction or development throughout France, with a strong desire to accelerate the deployment of H2 solutions.

With this in mind, the partners have decided to combine their expertise in future hydrogen mobility projects, with five 1 tonne/day HRS40 stations planned between 2024 and 2025. The LOI signed today makes HRS the exclusive supplier to SEVEN.

This agreement marks an important step forward between the partners, paving the way for large-scale projects and providing a concrete solution to an already high demand for hydrogen stations in France.

Jean Michel RICHETON, Chairman of the de SEVEN Group added:

"We are delighted to be able to count on HRS to develop our network of hydrogen filling stations. A competitive offer, cutting-edge expertise and unfailing support are the main criteria that convinced us to choose HRS. This alliance reflects a shared vision: to make a full commitment to decarbonising heavy mobility through renewable hydrogen.

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HRS, said: "We are extremely proud of this first ambitious collaboration with Seven, which aims to deploy five “1-tonne/day” stations. This joint initiative reinforces our commitment to deploying cutting-edge hydrogen solutions that meet the growing need for sustainable mobility in the heart of our regions. In this context, our hydrogen station solutions, capable of delivering up to 1 tonne of hydrogen per day for all types of vehicles, are an essential asset in our regional networks, where the uses of hydrogen mobility are multiplying.

ABOUT SEVEN

The SEVEN group, founded in 2017, brings unique expertise by mastering the entire value chain developing new energies for the future, from production to use.

The Group's first link is its network of multi-fuel stations (BioNGCC, bioH2 and IRVE) for road and sea transport.

Circular economy, energy autonomy, local employment and renewable energy are all issues that drive the SEVEN team.

To support innovation and the emergence of new expertise, SEVEN has positioned itself in innovative projects, in particular with VabHYogaz® technology, which produces renewable hydrogen from organic matter.

At the same time, SEVEN is rounding out its value chain alongside industrial partners to design and develop turnkey retrofit solutions for heavy mobility.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is a pioneer in hydrogen mobility in Europe. With its unique know-how and experience, HRS has been committed for over 10 years to decarbonising transport by designing and manufacturing a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations that can be used by all types of fuel cell vehicles and are perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market.

At its new site in Champagnier, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year in a record time of just 8 weeks.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, HRS generated sales of €30.1m. At 30 June 2023, HRS had 128 employees. ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS

