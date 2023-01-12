Hydrogen Utopia Director Howard White raises stake to 4%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC - London-based developer of mixed plastic waste-to-fuel technology - Executive Director Howard White buys 350,000 shares at average 16.13 pence, worth GBP56,447, on Wednesday. Now has 15.3 million shares, a 4.0% stake.
Current stock price: last traded at 16.05 pence on AQSE in London on Thursday afternoon
12-month change: up 15%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
