    HUI   GB00BMFR8J48

HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(HUI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:17:29 2023-01-12 am EST
16.57 GBX   +1.05%
10:32aHydrogen Utopia Director Howard White raises stake to 4%
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydrogen Utopia Director Howard White raises stake to 4%

01/12/2023 | 10:32am EST
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC - London-based developer of mixed plastic waste-to-fuel technology - Executive Director Howard White buys 350,000 shares at average 16.13 pence, worth GBP56,447, on Wednesday. Now has 15.3 million shares, a 4.0% stake.

Current stock price: last traded at 16.05 pence on AQSE in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: up 15%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

