Hydrogen Utopia Director Howard White raises stake to 4% 01/12/2023 | 10:32am EST

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC - London-based developer of mixed plastic waste-to-fuel technology - Executive Director Howard White buys 350,000 shares at average 16.13 pence, worth GBP56,447, on Wednesday. Now has 15.3 million shares, a 4.0% stake. Current stock price: last traded at 16.05 pence on AQSE in London on Thursday afternoon 12-month change: up 15% By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

