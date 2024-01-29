Hydrogen Utopia International PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy technology holding company. The Company's activities range across the full value chain, from the production of energy from non-recyclable mixed waste plastic for local communities, to the sale of its products, such as Syngas, hydrogen, electricity, and heat to end customers. The Company is focused on designing, building and operating its facilities on land either leased or purchased land. Its facility uses non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock and turns it into Syngas from which new products and energy can be produced. Its facility produces electricity through using Syngas to power internal combustion engines to generate electricity.