Hydrogen Utopia International PLC - London-based operator of facilities that turn non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into hydrogen and other carbon-free fuels - Believes share price increase is due to press coverage in City AM and Daily Mail, which highlights impending acquisition of Ohrid Organics Ltd. Expects acquisition to fund its pipeline waste plastic to hydrogen projects without the need for any further fundraising. Earlier this month, Hydrogen Utopia announced it had agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Ohrid Organics.
Current stock price: 7.00 pence, up 37%
12-month change: down 54%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
