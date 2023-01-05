Hydrogen Utopia to start trading on LSE on January 9

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC - London-based developer of mixed plastic waste-to-fuel technology - Says it will start trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on Monday. The company will have 384.3 million shares in issue, with a market capitalisation of GBP62.8 million on admission, based on a closed mid share price of 16.35 pence on Wednesday.

The company says it planned to start trading on LSE's main market on December 21. This was delayed, however, due to "highly technical reasons arising from the interaction of the rules and regulations relating to the main market and AQSE rules".

"As of admission, the company's securities will also trade on the main market of the Aquis Stock Exchange," Hydrogen explains.

Current stock price: 17.0 pence

12-month change: up 23%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

