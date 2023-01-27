Hydrogène De France : Half-year liquidity contract statement and change in resources allocated to the liquidity contract

Bordeaux, January 27, 2023 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

8,246 shares

€ 57,464.02

Over the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 the following were executed:

Buy side 1,056 transactions 24,934 shares € 636,218.95 Sell side 1,290 transactions 21,833 shares € 557,456.05

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 300,000

Change in resources allocated to the liquidity contract

Hydrogène de France, announces that on 24 January 2023 it has increased, by 250,000 euros, the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with ODDO BHF SCA. This increase complies with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the “AMF Decision”).

On the evening of 26 January 2023, and after this increase in the amount of cash allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

8 094 shares

€ 310,814.25

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is the global pioneer of high-power hydrogen power plants. The company develops, finances, builds, and operates two power plant models that produce non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, 24/7:

Renewstable® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site;

HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from decarbonized hydrogen coming from gas transport networks or from industries wasting unvalued hydrogen.



HDF Energy is also an industrial company that will mass produce from 2023 in its French factory the most strategic component of its power plants: high-power fuel cells. By taking part in this industrial activity, HDF Energy, which is already a worldwide major player in the power sector, will also become a player in the heavy marine and rail mobility. Together with strategic partners, the company is developing hydrogen freight locomotives and projects for the propulsion of large ships and the generation of their auxiliary power.

Present on five continents, HDF Energy has a business portfolio of more than 5 billion euros to date.

HDF Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.

More information: www.hdf-energy.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Margaux ROUILLARD

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1 056 24,934 636,218.95 1 290 21,833 557,456.05 01/07/2022 11 353 9,810.75 1 22 618.20 04/07/2022 0 - - 2 80 2,247.70 05/07/2022 4 142 3,945.50 1 98 2,744.00 06/07/2022 16 418 11,544.10 0 - - 07/07/2022 7 307 8,417.15 0 - - 08/07/2022 2 200 5,425.00 5 31 849.40 11/07/2022 4 100 2,675.00 2 22 591.80 12/07/2022 1 100 2,675.00 2 100 2,685.00 13/07/2022 1 100 2,650.00 3 14 375.20 14/07/2022 1 25 662.50 3 9 239.40 15/07/2022 4 226 5,931.50 0 0 - 18/07/2022 0 - - 15 266 7,033.80 19/07/2022 4 89 2,340.70 12 113 2,985.40 20/07/2022 2 27 718.20 13 176 4,673.80 21/07/2022 3 46 1,236.50 17 208 5,625.20 22/07/2022 9 300 8,017.50 6 205 5,476.95 25/07/2022 4 30 804.00 10 132 3,561.00 26/07/2022 8 282 7,503.30 4 150 3,989.60 27/07/2022 5 98 2,621.05 10 185 4,967.60 28/07/2022 13 320 8,516.55 1 2 53.70 29/07/2022 7 315 8,299.20 5 112 2,967.60 01/08/2022 9 233 6,152.15 21 396 10,478.35 02/08/2022 7 232 6,126.90 8 249 6,605.00 03/08/2022 7 171 4,523.20 5 178 4,732.70 04/08/2022 6 220 5,796.65 9 131 3,458.50 05/08/2022 9 226 5,948.15 4 42 1,104.70 08/08/2022 8 82 2,148.50 6 114 2,998.20 09/08/2022 8 263 6,904.25 10 203 5,342.35 10/08/2022 4 139 3,642.00 5 160 4,213.90 11/08/2022 14 428 11,248.85 11 394 10,389.65 12/08/2022 9 144 3,776.85 7 84 2,213.35 15/08/2022 5 152 4,005.20 11 149 3,947.85 16/08/2022 2 77 2,032.70 10 91 2,406.80 17/08/2022 3 128 3,350.55 2 6 157.15 18/08/2022 4 79 2,057.95 9 165 4,324.10 19/08/2022 14 197 5,151.30 11 107 2,797.65 22/08/2022 11 248 6,507.85 15 379 9,999.45 23/08/2022 15 447 11,830.85 14 259 6,887.45 24/08/2022 10 145 3,802.55 13 247 6,525.95 25/08/2022 17 371 9,740.75 8 205 5,373.75 26/08/2022 12 273 7,135.05 14 169 4,427.10 29/08/2022 28 394 10,309.35 22 382 10,041.10 30/08/2022 6 128 3,350.70 12 103 2,703.20 31/08/2022 28 372 9,679.55 20 328 8,567.30 01/09/2022 17 218 5,687.40 9 89 2,321.90 02/09/2022 4 42 1,095.90 11 55 1,441.90 05/09/2022 6 215 5,584.40 7 131 3,408.90 06/09/2022 7 143 3,677.45 14 237 6,129.65 07/09/2022 8 92 2,364.40 14 289 7,516.60 08/09/2022 15 377 9,777.65 16 99 2,586.35 09/09/2022 6 70 1,799.00 14 215 5,547.60 12/09/2022 10 208 5,378.95 23 507 13,219.15 13/09/2022 9 304 7,873.20 13 118 3,067.70 14/09/2022 5 133 3,430.00 26 409 10,597.95 15/09/2022 12 141 3,639.70 3 39 1,006.40 16/09/2022 6 185 4,738.75 11 115 2,954.15 19/09/2022 3 71 1,824.70 12 222 5,737.00 20/09/2022 13 403 10,410.15 13 523 13,559.60 21/09/2022 8 125 3,259.75 2 61 1,589.15 22/09/2022 8 119 3,096.10 14 116 3,029.70 23/09/2022 30 642 16,567.10 28 597 15,467.70 26/09/2022 33 783 20,185.45 19 376 9,732.15 27/09/2022 23 368 9,303.75 16 239 6,070.55 28/09/2022 22 353 8,907.90 22 420 10,643.85 29/09/2022 22 522 13,243.75 38 497 12,831.55 30/09/2022 8 239 6,063.50 23 478 12,201.75 03/10/2022 1 1 25.00 8 81 2,055.00 04/10/2022 4 81 2,043.60 8 50 1,281.35 05/10/2022 5 21 532.90 6 41 1,049.40 06/10/2022 4 67 1,703.45 0 - - 07/10/2022 10 160 4,082.55 9 151 3,860.75 10/10/2022 15 331 8,441.30 24 303 7,801.60 11/10/2022 5 75 1,899.25 8 91 2,311.30 12/10/2022 9 369 9,277.35 17 211 5,318.05 13/10/2022 3 83 2,075.20 13 148 3,728.75 14/10/2022 13 394 9,836.50 9 132 3,293.20 17/10/2022 6 127 3,152.20 12 204 5,091.75 18/10/2022 20 442 10,846.25 18 223 5,458.50 19/10/2022 7 249 6,050.70 13 255 6,234.75 20/10/2022 12 198 4,863.05 25 370 9,118.65 21/10/2022 13 116 2,859.55 19 278 6,881.45 24/10/2022 8 144 3,578.00 27 585 14,559.95 25/10/2022 9 256 6,374.35 8 145 3,617.80 26/10/2022 10 266 6,612.10 7 65 1,616.65 27/10/2022 7 231 5,661.75 9 67 1,644.90 28/10/2022 3 121 2,959.20 6 198 4,869.85 31/10/2022 13 307 7,536.85 9 187 4,590.20 01/11/2022 5 79 1,943.40 13 204 5,041.65 02/11/2022 7 245 6,051.05 14 166 4,101.05 03/11/2022 10 279 6,837.95 4 74 1,808.35 04/11/2022 11 283 6,896.50 21 198 4,845.10 07/11/2022 6 118 2,868.05 10 87 2,125.90 08/11/2022 5 87 2,105.75 16 328 7,983.00 09/11/2022 17 472 11,673.10 31 574 14,256.85 10/11/2022 11 209 5,141.75 18 271 6,711.70 11/11/2022 4 58 1,428.10 9 145 3,607.30 14/11/2022 12 206 5,082.10 4 73 1,799.40 15/11/2022 17 243 5,972.95 8 188 4,634.90 16/11/2022 14 342 8,518.25 18 722 18,052.80 17/11/2022 14 295 7,311.10 4 83 2,069.60 18/11/2022 17 707 17,023.20 28 430 10,370.65 21/11/2022 8 188 4,512.00 18 449 10,856.85 22/11/2022 9 139 3,406.20 10 161 3,960.60 23/11/2022 8 273 6,637.20 14 151 3,699.85 24/11/2022 10 269 6,553.90 2 9 221.40 25/11/2022 11 340 8,307.20 14 234 5,750.70 28/11/2022 10 254 6,195.10 9 119 2,911.30 29/11/2022 16 342 8,320.15 9 239 5,839.05 30/11/2022 9 246 5,911.20 15 212 5,114.05 01/12/2022 6 202 4,863.15 17 235 5,672.00 02/12/2022 13 297 7,154.80 9 247 5,982.20 05/12/2022 12 342 8,169.40 13 151 3,613.80

