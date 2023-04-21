HydrogenOne investee company Cranfield to merge with Britten-Norman

(Alliance News) - HydrogenOne Capital Growth PLC on Friday said Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd and Britten-Norman Ltd have signed a deal to merge and create a leading green flight company.

The London-based hydrogen technology investment fund, which invested GBP7 million in Cranfield last month, said the two companies have agreed to develop the first ever fully integrated, zero-emissions sub regional aircraft.

The companies are aiming for the aircraft to enter service in 2026.

Cranfield is a Bedford, UK-based aerospace concept company, while Britten-Norman is a Bembridge, UK-based aircraft manufacturer known for its "Islander" aircraft.

The merger is set to be completed in mid-2023, with a consortium of investors to invest GBP10 million in the new company, including a GBP5 million investment from HydrogenOne.

The firm said the new company is a response to growing demand from airlines for an aircraft that will enable them to move towards zero-emissions operations.

HydrogenOne Chair Simon Hogan said: "We are very proud to have led this funding round that will create a new leader in green aircraft manufacturing in the UK. Our commitment to investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact is central to this investment that will contribute towards moving global aviation towards zero-emissions operations."

HydrogenOne shares fell 13% to 45.30 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

