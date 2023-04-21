Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGEN   GB00BL6K7L04

HYDROGENONE CAPITAL GROWTH PLC

(HGEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:11:38 2023-04-21 am EDT
46.04 GBX   -11.12%
07:10aHydrogenOne investee company Cranfield to merge with Britten-Norman
AN
03:28aHydrogenOne Capital Growth to Invest GBP5 Million in New Green Aircraft Business
MT
04/04HydrogenOne Capital Growth NAV rises as swings to annual profit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HydrogenOne investee company Cranfield to merge with Britten-Norman

04/21/2023 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - HydrogenOne Capital Growth PLC on Friday said Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd and Britten-Norman Ltd have signed a deal to merge and create a leading green flight company.

The London-based hydrogen technology investment fund, which invested GBP7 million in Cranfield last month, said the two companies have agreed to develop the first ever fully integrated, zero-emissions sub regional aircraft.

The companies are aiming for the aircraft to enter service in 2026.

Cranfield is a Bedford, UK-based aerospace concept company, while Britten-Norman is a Bembridge, UK-based aircraft manufacturer known for its "Islander" aircraft.

The merger is set to be completed in mid-2023, with a consortium of investors to invest GBP10 million in the new company, including a GBP5 million investment from HydrogenOne.

The firm said the new company is a response to growing demand from airlines for an aircraft that will enable them to move towards zero-emissions operations.

HydrogenOne Chair Simon Hogan said: "We are very proud to have led this funding round that will create a new leader in green aircraft manufacturing in the UK. Our commitment to investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact is central to this investment that will contribute towards moving global aviation towards zero-emissions operations."

HydrogenOne shares fell 13% to 45.30 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HYDROGENONE CAPITAL GROWTH PLC
07:10aHydrogenOne investee company Cranfield to merge with Britten-Norman
AN
03:28aHydrogenOne Capital Growth to Invest GBP5 Million in New Green Aircraft Business
MT
04/04HydrogenOne Capital Growth NAV rises as swings to annual profit
AN
04/04HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
04/04HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/29HydrogenOne Capital Growth finds no reason for recent share drop
AN
02/14Corporate Energy Team Advises HydrogenOne On First Green Hydrogen Project
AQ
02/08HydrogenOne Capital net asset value climbs amid US help
AN
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Aquis in line with target; Bradda Head delays results
AN
01/26HydrogenOne Capital Growth to Invest GBP2.4 Million in Green Hydrogen Project in German..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 17,2 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 66,7 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart HYDROGENONE CAPITAL GROWTH PLC
Duration : Period :
HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDROGENONE CAPITAL GROWTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,80 GBX
Average target price 95,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Simon Gerard Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Afkenel Cornelia Saskia Schipstra Non-Executive Director
Abigail Rotheroe Non-Executive Director
David James Bucknall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYDROGENONE CAPITAL GROWTH PLC-34.68%83
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.38%9 873
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.29%5 230
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.92%3 902
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.94%3 821
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.00%3 784
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer