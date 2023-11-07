HydrogenPro ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

HydrogenPro ASA reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was NOK 220.46 million compared to NOK 14.57 million a year ago. Revenue was NOK 220.46 million compared to NOK 14.57 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 35.04 million compared to NOK 23.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.52 compared to NOK 0.38 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.52 compared to NOK 0.38 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was NOK 440.93 million compared to NOK 31.13 million a year ago. Revenue was NOK 440.93 million compared to NOK 31.13 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 37.52 million compared to NOK 66.66 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.58 compared to NOK 1.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.58 compared to NOK 1.09 a year ago.