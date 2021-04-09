Log in
HYFLUX LTD

(HYFXF)
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On The Judicial Management And The Investor Search Process

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Apr 09, 2021

Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 9, 2021 15:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON THE JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT AND THE INVESTOR SEARCH PROCESS
Announcement Reference SG210409OTHRCKVK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Poh Fong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see file attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,407 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Tien Liang Nah Group Senior Vice President-Investment
Kiang Kok Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Cheong Gay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD-39.76%20
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.16%27 527
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.89%10 338
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.9.57%4 110
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-5.45%3 801
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.5.83%2 302
