|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On The Judicial Management And The Investor Search Process
Apr 09, 2021
|
Announcement Title
|
Other Scheme of Arrangement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 9, 2021 15:57
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
UPDATE ON THE JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT AND THE INVESTOR SEARCH PROCESS
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210409OTHRCKVK
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see file attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 87,407 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:03:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about HYFLUX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|